LeBron James’ Ex-Teammate Doubles Down on Bizarre Cooper Flagg Comment After Preseason Performance

Cooper Flagg, the top pick in this year’s NBA Draft, has immediately impressed in his first preseason games with the Dallas Mavericks. The 18-year-old forward scored 10 points with six rebounds and three assists in just 14 minutes during his debut, showing the versatile skills that made him so highly touted. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd praised his performance, stating, “He was really, really good,” and highlighted Flagg’s defense, playmaking, and scoring ability.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The buzz around Flagg’s potential grew louder when former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins reinforced his striking comparison of the rookie. Appearing on NBA Today, Perkins emphatically stated, “You damn right. … [Cooper Flagg] is the white version of LeBron James.”

He detailed the reasons behind his assessment, adding, “When you talk about his IQ for the game, he has that. When you talk about his ability to be able to create, defend, do all those things, Cooper Flagg has that package.” Perkins also predicted that Flagg would often handle the ball as a point forward for Dallas this season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This isn’t the first time Perkins has made this unusual comparison. During NBA draft coverage in June, he described Flagg as what you’d get “if LeBron James and Kevin Garnett had a baby.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In Monday’s preseason game against the Utah Jazz, Flagg started at point guard and finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 21 minutes.

ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst supported Perkins’ view by noting Flagg’s advanced ball-handling for his age. “You know what? He’s better with the ball than LeBron was in his first year in the league,” Windhorst observed, though he clarified that the young LeBron was still a more gifted scorer early on.

AD

Adding that while James was a more talented offensive player, his rookie year as point guard “was a disaster… he was leading the league in turnovers.”

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The 6-foot-9 forward has been experimenting with point guard duties, creating intriguing lineup possibilities for Dallas. With Flagg at point guard, the Mavericks can deploy a jumbo lineup featuring Klay Thompson, PJ Washington, Anthony Davis, and Dereck Lively.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On that note, let’s dive deeper into Flagg’s preseason performance.

Cooper Flagg’s preseason performance

Cooper Flagg made his highly anticipated NBA preseason debut for the Dallas Mavericks, immediately demonstrating why the team selected him first overall. The 18-year-old rookie delivered an efficient and versatile performance in Dallas’s 106-89 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, showcasing skills that impacted both ends of the court.

In just 14 minutes of action, Flagg recorded 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot without committing a single turnover. His entire scoring output came during a dominant two-minute, 38-second stretch in the second quarter that displayed his offensive versatility.

The sequence began with Flagg grabbing a defensive rebound and taking the ball coast-to-coast for a contested layup, followed by a three-pointer as the pick-and-roll ball handler.

Flagg’s defensive instincts were evident just 85 seconds into the game when he swooped in from the weak side to block Isaiah Joe’s driving layup attempt. This defensive stop immediately sparked a fast break that resulted in an Anthony Davis dunk on the opposite end.

The rookie shot an efficient 3-of-6 from the field and 2-of-3 from three-point range while demonstrating advanced shot selection and decision-making for his age.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd praised Flagg’s complete performance, noting his playmaking as particularly impressive. “That’s going to be one of our strengths, being able to have him handle the ball, be able to make reads, run the pick and roll,” Kidd said. The veteran coach described Flagg’s ball-handling ability as “special” and “fun to watch” for an 18-year-old player.

Flagg’s versatility in offense and defense has already drawn comparisons with Luka Doncic, who faced criticism for defensive struggles related to his conditioning. Mavericks fans will watch closely to see if Flagg’s point-forward duties stick once Kyrie Irving returns from ACL surgery.