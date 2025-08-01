LeBron James’ Ex-Teammate Gives Daryl Morey Reality Check After Joel Embiid’s Complaints About 76ers Locker Room

Back in 2020, the world paused, and so did the NBA. But months later, inside Disney World’s isolated “bubble,” LeBron James and the Lakers powered through the strangest postseason in league history. With no fans, constant testing, and immense pressure, they still rose to the occasion. In Game 6 of the Finals, the Lakers crushed Miami 106–93. LeBron had a triple-double. Anthony Davis was a defensive anchor. No travel. No distractions. Just raw basketball, and they came out on top.

Now, fast forward to today. Daryl Morey, who now runs the Sixers, stirred things up by downplaying that title. Speaking to The Athletic, he said, “Everyone I speak to around the league privately agrees that it doesn’t truly hold up as a genuine championship.” That wasn’t all. Sure, he claimed he would’ve “celebrated it” had Houston won, but that doesn’t soften the jab. Well, that was to be expected since he ended his statement with: “The champion will forever be marked by an asterisk.” That rubbed many people the wrong way, especially those who understood just how mentally taxing the Bubble was to the players.

On Road Trippin’, Kendrick Perkins didn’t hesitate to clap back. “Why is Daryl Morey even talking about this s—? He got bigger things on his hands to worry about,” he said. Perkins brought up Joel Embiid’s recent frustrations, claiming “this is a dysfunctional organization” and accusing the Sixers of pressuring him to play hurt. “Basically saying he doesn’t trust nobody no more in the organization,” Perk added. He also reminded everyone, “If that’s the case… every lockout year when the Spurs won it and the Miami Heat won it, let’s put a ‘asterisk’ by theirs too.”

USA Today via Reuters Dec 22, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey looks on before a game between the Rockets… Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina -USA TODAY Sports

Then came Reggie Miller, who spent time inside the bubble as a broadcaster. He reminded viewers, “We did the bubble year, then went right into another season a month later… all of that got screwed.” He stressed the psychological toll, saying, “It was a mental toughness stretch.” And when people question its legitimacy, Reggie firmly responded, “Tell me why there’s an asterisk… Every player had the exact same formula.”

He broke it down further. “Home court advantage was taken away. That favors the lesser teams. There’s no crowds,” he said. Reggie backed his point with facts: “Young players play better at home. Role players play better at home.” In the bubble, those factors were erased. The Lakers still came out on top. “They outlasted every single team,” he said. That wasn’t luck. That was championship grit under the strangest pressure the NBA has ever seen.

LeBron James calls the NBA bubble ‘mental warfare’ as Morey tries to clarify his words

While the debate over the Lakers’ 2020 title continues, LeBron James’ opening up about the toll it took on him comes to mind once again. Back in June, on the Mind the Game podcast, James reflected on his bubble experience and described it as mentally draining. With all 22 teams housed in one place, tension didn’t end with the buzzer. “That’s like mental warfare… It’s no escape,” LeBron said. Players would clash during games, only to bump into each other later in hotel lobbies.

It wasn’t just about game time; it was the relentless repetition of isolation, testing, and pressure. LeBron explained how players were tested “every morning, even when they were eating,” which added to the fatigue. There was no privacy, no family, and no space to unwind. “It’s like I’ve battled this guy. He’s pushed me. He’s cursed me out…. when it’s time for me to relax and go back and have a glass of wine, I’m bumping into this guy,” he said. That tight space blurred the lines between personal time and competition, heightening stress and mental wear.

Behind all the championship celebrations, players spent 96 days isolated in the same hotel, completely removed from the outside world. Even family visits weren’t easy. According to James, relatives had to quarantine and stay off-campus for two weeks before seeing anyone. That stretched emotional bandwidth to its limit. Though the Lakers eventually lifted the trophy, James made it clear: the path there was anything but normal. The bubble tested players’ physical strength, yes, but even more so, their emotional stability.

Meanwhile, after receiving major pushback for calling the Lakers’ title asterisk-worthy, Daryl Morey softened his stance in a later call. “I’m frustrated,” he said. “Of course, I respect that title. I defend it to people all the time.” He also admitted the backlash was fair, telling reporters, “I can see why you would have taken it that way, and that would’ve made me mad too.” Whether the clarification helps or not, the players’ experiences show that bubble basketball was far from easy.