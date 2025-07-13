LeBron James’ Future Tied to Lakers Owner Mark Walter, Hints Rachel Nichols

LeBron James has always been in the GOAT debate, often placed next to Michael Jordan. His dominance and influence stretch far beyond the game. But now, oddly, someone of his stature seems to be getting the silent treatment from his own team. The Lakers haven’t said a word officially. Only whispers from insiders fill the space. While in Ohio, LeBron stirred things up online. One post showed Allie Clifton in a Cavs jersey with the caption “proper attire.” Another photo followed, LeBron in a hat that read “welcome home.”

That’s all it took to send fans into a frenzy. Was he teasing a return to Cleveland? The posts didn’t give answers, but they raised eyebrows in Los Angeles. Soon, people noticed something else. LeBron hadn’t publicly welcomed Deandre Ayton to the Lakers. Even more surprising? He missed Bronny’s high-profile summer league game, one that featured Cooper Flagg’s debut. The silence started speaking louder than words. And when LeBron keeps quiet, you know it means something. The Lakers, however, still haven’t moved an inch.

On SI’s Open Floor podcast, Chris Mannix couldn’t help but ask, “What am I missing here?” He pointed out the photo of LeBron at the Cavs’ facility. “That goes viral,” he said, adding that people were talking. Mannix mentioned Ayton too: “He said, ‘I heard from Luka, but I haven’t heard from LeBron yet.’” That raised a question: if Ayton’s the missing piece, why the silence from the King? Mannix even questioned whether LeBron would really stay in LA. “How sure do you feel that LeBron will be in Los Angeles to start this season?”

via Imago Nov 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Rachel Nichols didn’t flinch. “I feel really sure,” she said. For her, it’s a yearly pattern. “We’ve heard it over and over… in Miami, in Cleveland, in Los Angeles,” she noted. The social media hints? Rachel believes they’re on purpose. They’re meant to stir conversation and pressure the Lakers to act. But even she admitted it’s getting harder for LeBron to go elsewhere. Rachel even ruled out the Lakers’ buying him out. Chris pointed out, “The only thought I had with the Lakers buying him out would be if that is a Mark Walter decision… Would Mark Walter do it? Maybe, maybe not. I doubt it.”

Rachel added one more important thing: “He isn’t on the team yet, by the way.” So, does Walter hold the final say on LeBron’s future? That’s the question no one in L.A. seems ready to answer.

Bronny falls short, Flagg shines, and LeBron James’ absence raises eyebrows

The lights were bright at the Thomas and Mack Center, but Bronny James couldn’t quite find his rhythm. In a much-anticipated matchup with Cooper Flagg, Bronny hit his first two jumpers, including a three, but then faded. He didn’t score again the rest of the game. He played just 20 minutes and missed the potential game-winner in the final seconds. It was a tough outing. “He’s great. I watched him in college, amazing player,” Bronny said of Flagg after the loss.

Flagg, meanwhile, looked like he belonged. Though he missed every second-half shot, he still dropped 10 points, 6 rebounds, and a show-stopping block. He attacked early and often, showing off his bounce and fearlessness. “I was excited. I was a little nervous in the environment,” Flagg admitted. “But I was just happy to be here.” The crowd buzzed every time he touched the ball. Even his missed poster dunk drew loud reactions. “I’m gonna try and figure it out,” he said. “But new experience. So I’m excited to keep playing.”

USA Today via Reuters Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

One name, though, was missing from the scene: LeBron James. While Savannah and Zuri were courtside, LeBron was nowhere to be found. Chris Mannix asked, “It’s getting interesting with LeBron James. Uh, not… correct, not at the game last night, right?” His pause echoed what many fans were wondering: where was LeBron?

Rachel Nichols didn’t have an answer. “Was he in LA? Was he in Las Vegas, in a hotel? I have no idea…” she said. Mannix tried to downplay it, but stayed skeptical. “It could be anything,” he said. “But like, LeBron… every time, like, there’s… I always think there’s a reason LeBron does stuff. Right?” Nichols added some clarity. “He has done an admirable job at times of trying to let Bronny have his own situation and spotlight.”

She believed it was intentional. “That he would not show up at that game, at that game, and be his own circus, especially with everything else going on.” LeBron’s absence might’ve been personal or strategic. But when it comes to LeBron, nothing ever feels random.

