LeBron James Has No Words For Stephen Curry’s Advice After “Rookie Hazing” At Golf Course

For 22 years, LeBron James has been the epitome of grace on the hardwood. His acrobatic layups and high arching jumpers are an absolute thing of beauty. But unfortunately, the four-time champ’s elegance on the NBA floor has not translated to the golf course. Recently, the Lakers star went viral for his awkward golf swing and stiff form. And his longtime pal Stephen Curry made sure to double down by publicly hazing the 40-year-old rookie.

During the ongoing American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Steph took everyone by surprise when he mocked LeBron by impersonating his viral golf swing. Club high in the air, legs wide apart in almost a bowling posture, and arms flailing everywhere, Curry was clearly having some fun. He even confirmed it by saying, “Unbelievable impersonation of my guy Bron’s follow through in the golf swing.”

Later, Steph admitted that it was all part of some friendly ‘rookie hazing’ and even had advice for King James that could help him improve in the sport, “You know, there’s something to work with that swing though. That’s kind of what I was going for. He’s got good bones and a good foundation and if he spends a little bit of time practicing, a little bit of coaching, he’s got potential for sure. So, I’m excited to see it.” Meanwhile, LeBron was left speechless at the Baby-Faced Assassin’s advice, as he shared the video on his Instagram story with nothing but laughing emojis.

However, he did acknowledge earlier that he is working on his game, “I’m just tryna get better champ. Keep stacking the days.” If LeBron truly wants to improve his form and not be the butt of the joke like Charles Barkley has been for several years, Steph might be the right person to listen to. The Warriors star is arguably the best golfer in the NBA community, and even beat over 90 strong celebrity competitors to win the American Century Championship tournament two summers ago. This year, he is looking to defend his title. And Curry seemed ecstatic to see LeBron following in his footsteps.

Stephen Curry welcomes LeBron James to the golf world as he reveals Lakers star’s true feelings

While Steph had some fun mocking LBJ’s form amid his ACC title pursuit, there were no ill intentions behind his actions. In fact, he was more than happy to share his passion for golf with his longtime pal. “We all want to welcome LeBron James to the world of golf because the game needs you, big fella.” He remarked, sending a strong message to King James.

Turns out, the two Olympics teammates even had a conversation about LeBron entering the sport at 40-years-old. And LBJ revealed his true feelings to Curry, “He got his first few swings out there. I talked to him last week and he told me how much fun he had.” As both superstars near their NBA retirement, it is highly likely that LeBron makes more frequent appearances on the golf course going forward. And who knows, maybe one day, we will see him compete with Steph, giving a new twist to an old rivalry. What do you think?