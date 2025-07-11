LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Many Renew Bond With Phil Handy After Mavs Coach’s Statement

3x NBA champion on 3 different teams as an assistant coach, Phil Handy’s coaching story isn’t just long, it’s layered with big names and bigger moments. After retiring in 2003, he started training elite athletes like Jeremy Lin, Kyrie Irving, and the late Kobe Bryant. He later coached with six NBA teams, including the Lakers, Cavs, and Raptors. Along the way, he helped guide stars to six straight Finals appearances. Handy was the kind of coach players kept coming back to, not just because of skill, but because of trust. And now, as a new chapter begins, it opens doors for a new set of players.

Handy will join the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the 2025–26 season. He’s replacing God Shammgod in a player development role, bringing decades of wisdom to a young, talented roster. At 53, he’s stepping into a restructured coaching bench led by Jason Kidd and supported by Frank Vogel and Jay Triano. With the arrival of top pick Cooper Flagg, Handy’s presence might be the spark this Mavs team needs. But he has already re-ignited some relationships with his social announcement.



Recently, he took to Instagram to reflect on his return. Sharing a picture of himself with the background of the Dallas Mavericks’ logo, along with a picture of a horse (Champ is one of the mascots of the team). In the caption, Handy shared, “Excited, blessed, and ready to work. The last year off was needed on many levels. Learned a lot about myself and became a better coach.” He thanked everyone for their messages of support. “It’s been humbling. Honored to be part of a great organization in a great city with great coaches and players. @dallasmavs.” The message shows his anticipation for the future, and it’s not just him celebrating!

That post brought people out in full support. “Congrats my guy!! Welcome back 🙌🏾,” LeBron James wrote. Kevin Durant kept it simple: “Welcome back.” Kendrick Perkins added, “Yes sir OG 🔥🔥🔥.” Mark Jackson chimed in with claps and fire emojis, and others like Chris Johnson and Chloe Pavlech echoed the joy. Clearly, the eyes of the entire NBA world are on the Mavericks, who are on a course-correct mission, and everyone is looking forward to what’s to come. But it wasn’t only NBA stars celebrating either.

Troy Daniels hyped him up with, “Yes sirrr 🔥🔥🔥.” Orlando V Johnson said, “Let’s get it 🙌🔥.” From the fitness world, Phil Heath added, “Congratulations 🔥🔥🔥.” Even Leonard Ellerbe, Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s longtime friend and business partner, couldn’t stay silent. He wrote, “Yooooo congrats Legend 💪🏾💪🏾.” Handy’s journey, once behind the scenes, was now front and center, with the whole world cheering.

Phil Handy reunites with Anthony Davis in Dallas with big expectations ahead

Phil Handy has worked with many elite players, but his respect for Anthony Davis stands out. During a candid moment on the All the Smoke podcast, Handy shared what makes Davis different from others. “AD is special, man. What he can do at seven feet? Dribble, pass, shoot, post up, handle … Nah, man, he’s special.” His tone reflected admiration for not only Davis’ skill, but the person behind the game. “He’s such a good dude, he’s got a great family.”

Davis is now reunited with Handy in Dallas. After joining the Mavericks in a headline-making trade earlier this year, Davis will again work closely with the coach who helped sharpen his game during the Lakers’ 2020 championship run. Handy was part of that title-winning staff and now joins Jason Kidd’s restructured bench alongside Frank Vogel and Jay Triano. For Davis, that familiarity could become the key to regaining rhythm following an injury-hit season.

Handy believes Davis has only scratched the surface of what he can be. He said, “But I think AD has an opportunity to … he’s an NBA MVP-caliber player. I’m talking about the way he can really dominate the game on both ends. Like he cleans up a lot of stuff, man.” That kind of praise doesn’t come lightly from a coach known for developing legends. “He’s just a special talent, man. They call him the unicorn,” Handy added.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 22, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (L) talks with assistant coach Phil Handy (R) prior to the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

With Davis, Kyrie Irving, and now Klay Thompson anchoring the Dallas Mavericks‘ core, the team looks more dangerous than ever. Davis will be expected to lead on both ends of the floor. Handy’s presence behind the scenes could be the guiding hand Davis needs. After missing games late last season and undergoing eye surgery, AD’s focus will now shift to coming back stronger.

There’s a lot riding on this reunion. Handy is trusted by the stars because of how well he brings out the best in them. Davis may be entering a new phase of his career, but with Handy nearby, the Mavericks are clearly planning for something bigger.