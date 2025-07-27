LeBron James Makes A Change To Public Profile With 2 Children Miles Away

LeBron James just updated his Instagram profile picture, and it quietly says more than a long caption ever could. In the photo, he’s seated calmly with his daughter Zhuri standing in front, dressed in pink. His wife, Savannah, is beside him, while Bronny and Bryce stand nearby, both taller now, growing into their own. There’s also his mother, Gloria James, on the far left. The image feels like a symbol of moments he’s missing now.

For now, Bronny is training in Los Angeles for his sophomore year season with the Lakers, while Bryce is back in high school, balancing books and basketball. LeBron? He’s reportedly in France with Savannah, possibly making some big business moves. He was spotted in Saint-Tropez, France, on a boat with Maverick Carter and Miško Ražnatović, Nikola Jokic’s agent. Hours later, Marc Stein reported that the Lakers “prefer” LeBron leaving the team in 2026. That timing sparked chaos on NBA Twitter. For now, King James might just be feeling the blues.

This is a developing story.