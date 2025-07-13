LeBron James Makes His Thoughts Known To Stephen Curry After Rookie Hazing At Lake Tahoe

Stephen Curry is on a mission this week. But it’s not on an NBA floor this time. You guessed it! He is back in Lake Tahoe for the American Century Championship, aiming to defend his 2023 title. As he heads into the final day of the tournament, he seemingly has complete support of his longtime pal LeBron James despite the recent hazing incident.

The Lakers star flooded Steph’s comments section with fire emojis after he posted some of his Day 2 highlights from Lake Tahoe. “Day 2 in the books. Let’s finish strong.” The Baby-Faced Assassin wrote, as LeBron made his feelings clear through the emotes.

The reaction could be a bit surprising to some because only a few days ago, Steph publicly mocked LBJ by impersonating his awkward golf swing. You see, the 40-year-old veteran has recently picked up the sport and is still working on his technique. But Curry made sure to have some fun when James’ stiff form went viral. He deemed it some friendly “rookie hazing.”

Obviously, it was just a friendly banter and there is no bad blood between the two Olympics teammates. It’s evident from LeBron publicly supporting the Warriors star as he looks to reclaim the ACC title.

