LeBron James Not in Sight as Savannah James Continues Fight to End Fitness Struggles

Some stories don’t start with the roar of an arena or the flash of a championship ring. Sometimes, they start on a quiet mat in a Pilates studio, where the work is small and controlled. Savannah James has been there lately, and not in the courtside glare next to LeBron, but in her own lane, fighting a battle that never makes the highlight reels: making time for herself.

Over the weekend, she reposted a clip from her Pilates trainer, Stefania Okolie of @solelypilatesstudio, captioned simply: “this level of control and strength >”. No emojis, no exclamation points, or motivational monologues, for that matter. Just a nod to the power of discipline. For anyone who’s followed Savannah, it’s a shift. She’s always been known as the effortlessly stylish, composed matriarch of the James family, juggling three kids, multiple businesses, and life as the partner of one of the most famous athletes on the planet. But in the fitness column?

She’s admitted that it hasn’t always been the priority. Now it’s different. This isn’t the grand unveiling of a new brand or a PR push for some wellness product. There’s no before-and-after carousel or launch-day fanfare. Just Savannah James in the studio, building the kind of control, stability, and core strength that isn’t about aesthetics, but about reclaiming health.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Okolie calls it “athlete energy.” It’s the kind of phrase you usually hear about her husband, a man whose career longevity has become a case study in sports science. But Savannah’s version is quieter, subtler, and well… entirely on her own terms, rightly so. So much so, she even announced the relaunch of “Everybody’s Crazy,” her podcast, back in May. LeBron James, meanwhile, has been in a different rhythm this offseason.

AD

While about a week ago, he was all smiles doing pilates with Savannah, “heart forward control,” things are a little different now. Now it’s more golf swings than basketball drills. He’s popped up at Steph Curry’s Underrated Golf event, where the Warriors star later joked about his friend’s swing mechanics, and even caught a side-eye comment from Jayson Tatum. Golf might be a hobby, but in the NBA offseason, it’s also a form of networking, branding, and, in LeBron’s case, staying in the conversation without touching a basketball. And the contrast is telling.

Bron’s offseason is public-facing, tied to events, cameras, and commentary, even when he is at risk of getting his voice sidelined in the Lakers’ locker room. Savannah’s is low-profile, built on repetition in a studio far from the spotlight. Yet both are deliberate. Both are about longevity, even if one plays out under the sun at a charity golf tournament and the other under the hum of a Pilates reformer. There’s also a cultural shift here worth noting.

NBA spouses often get framed as extensions of the athlete’s brand, but Savannah’s recent moves remind us that she’s not just a supporting character in LeBron’s story. The timing, after years of putting family and business before personal fitness, suggests a new chapter. But that’s not all.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Savannah remains a queen after all

Okolie’s past posts about Savannah James date back to December 2024, praising the “overtime” she’s been putting in at what she calls the “Pilates lab.” It’s not a seasonal whim. It’s a sustained shift, one built on the same principle that keeps LeBron competing at the highest level in his 40s: consistency. And when Savannah reposts her trainer’s story to her 2.5 million Instagram followers?

Now that’s more than a flex. Why? Because it’s a breadcrumb trail of commitment. There’s no press release, not yet anyway, but the message remains clear that she’s showing up for herself. In the hyper-visual, instant-result world of social media, that’s almost radical. And it also reframes the conversation about what “athlete energy” means in the James household.

For LeBron James, it’s cryotherapy, hyperbaric chambers, and meticulously planned training blocks. For Savannah James, it’s precision, posture, and strength built inch by inch on the reformer. Two very different playbooks, same underlying philosophy. Everyone’s teasing LeBron about his golf swing, but Savannah’s trainer is raving about how locked-in she is during her workouts.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago May 13, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and his wife Savannah James watch the game in the second quarter of game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The symmetry is hard to ignore as both of them are investing in the long game, each in their own arena. But the real story here isn’t about LeBron missing from Savannah’s side or Savannah making fitness posts. It’s about how this offseason, the James family is writing parallel chapters on longevity and self-prioritisation. And if history’s any indicator, the work done away from the spotlight often turns out to be the most defining.