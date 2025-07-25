LeBron James Receives Important Request From Close Friend After Rookie Hazing Incident

They don’t call golf the most humbling sport for nothing. When LeBron James, one of the most graceful basketball players ever, tried it for the first time this summer, even he looked awkward trying to perfect that swing. He deemed it “mind f— to say the least!” As the clip of James’ stiff form took over the internet, his longtime friend Stephen Curry unapologetically hazed the rookie by mimicking his swing at the American Century Championship.

“Unbelievable impersonation of my guy Bron’s follow through in the golf swing.” Steph said, with a smile on his face. But jokes aside, the Warriors star saw massive potential. Although LBJ’s form was nowhere close to perfect, Curry claimed “there’s something to work with that swing though… He’s got good bones and a good foundation and if he spends a little bit of time practicing, a little bit of coaching, he’s got potential for sure.” In a recent ESPN interview, the Baby-Faced Assassin reiterated his point, adding a personal request for his Olympics teammate.

“He’s kind of a model for no matter where you’re at, like you can start playing, and hopefully figure it out. Because it is a hard game, but it’s a game for life… And yeah, I hope that he shares more of his golfing journey as he goes because it’ll be inspiring.” Curry remarked, hoping that LeBron will not give up on his newfound passion for golf and continue to share his progress with the world so that more people take inspiration from him.

Of course, Steph understands that mastering golf is not a cakewalk. He claims it’s the hardest sport he has ever tried and continued. But there are always ways to get better if you are determined enough, and Curry wants LeBron to do the same. Turns out, even the Lakers superstar has a similar mindset, as he recently stated, “I’m just tryna get better champ. Keep stacking the days.” And if Steph’s request does not do the trick for LBJ, maybe his advice will.

Stephen Curry reveals golf mindset with unique comparison to basketball that could help LeBron James

When it comes to golf, there might be no one better in the NBA to seek advice from than Steph. Only two summers ago, he took home the American Century Championship trophy by defeating ninety elite celebrity participants. Even this year, he finished fifth in the tournament with the final score of 58. That was the goal he set out after realizing that he will not be able to win the second time.

During the ESPN interview, Curry revealed the one advice that has stuck with him amid his golfing journey, “It’s kind of like with basketball, it’s the next shot mentality. In golf, you’re gonna have, especially for us amateurs, we’re gonna have a lot more bad shots than good shots. It’s like how quickly can you move on to the next and not dwell on it. Its great advice for a shooter and for a golfer.”

Yes, just like basketball, golf also demands players to not dwell on the past and focus on what’s ahead. And this key advice could help LeBron improve despite the constant trolling. Well, James has already proven in the NBA that he has the dedication to evolve. When he entered the league in 2003, he shot only 29% from three as a rookie.

But as his athleticism declined, he understood the necessity of improving his shot to stay effective. At 40-years-old, James is shooting the best he has ever shot in his career. Last season, he shot 37.6% from deep range. Constant evolution and adjustment are major reasons behind his longevity. Now, he needs to bring that same mentality to golf and do as Steph advised. Focus on the next shot.