LeBron James & Rob Pelinka’s Behavior Gives Lakers Nation Hope Amid Rich Paul’s Surprise Revelation

“I ain’t got nothing to talk about.” When LeBron James was asked to hop on the ESPN broadcast to talk about his Lakers future during a recent Summer League appearance, he bluntly refused the opportunity to clarify his stance. That was not a positive sign for Laker Nation, who have constantly been worried about losing the four-time champ amid the escalating trade buzz. However, LeBron’s latest meeting with Rob Pelinka has filled them with hope once again!

As the Lakers took on the Clippers in tonight’s Summer League battle, LBJ made another appearance at the arena to watch Bronny in action. Accompanying him were his wife Savannah and daughter Zhuri. But what caught everyone’s attention was that LeBron dapped up the entire Lakers coaching staff upon arrival, including Rob Pelinka. The GM shared a smile with the 22-year veteran and even hugged Savannah.

Sure enough, this wholesome interaction had Laker Nation believing that James is not going anywhere. Comments like “Pelinka and LeBron planned out all this fake drama so the Lakers don’t seem desperate to make a move in trade negotiations” began flooding in.

