LeBron James Seconds Barack Obama’s Emotional Coco Gauff Message as America Celebrates French Open Win

What do you get when Coco Gauff wins Roland Garros? A presidential co-sign, a King’s salute, and half of NBA clapping from the sidelines. Roland Garros, aka the French Open, is one of tennis’ four Grand Slams—and the red clay courts in Paris have long been a proving ground for legends. This weekend, Coco Gauff became the first American to win the singles title there in a decade. That alone is big. But what happened next? Even bigger.

But wait, what happens when one of the most powerful voices on the planet tunes in? Barack Obama wasted no time, posting on X: “Congratulations to @CocoGauff for an amazing championship at the French Open… You make us all proud.” Suddenly, it wasn’t just a tennis win. It was a national moment.

LeBron James? He wasn’t far behind. “I SECOND THAT!!!” he reposted, calling Gauff his “fellow flag bearer” with four clapping emojis and one very proud heart. Translation? He sees her as the face of America, just like him on Olympic nights. So, naturally, that phrase—”fellow flag bearer”—it wasn’t casual. It was LeBron handing Coco the baton, a signal that she’s not just a young star, but a pillar of what’s next. Legacy, officially co-signed.

In a comeback against world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s final, Gauff took her win home. She claimed her second career grand slam singles title on Saturday, coming from behind to defeat Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4. And in case you’re wondering what was on the line? Gauff will take home $2.9 million in prize money. Not a bad Parisian weekend for an American, right?

Now, if you thought it stopped there, not even close. So who else showed love to tennis’s new queen of clay?

Coco Gauff’s Roland Garros win sparks a star-studded applause

Michelle Obama posted, “Congrats, @CocoGauff! Your determination, strength, and grace throughout the French Open has inspired us all – and showed us what’s possible. Proud of you!” And coming from the former First Lady, those words hit different—like a proud aunt sending love from the front row of history.

But before the champagne, and before the stadium had even cleared out, a figure emerged courtside with a familiar swagger and signature frames. Spike Lee went old-school with it—hugging Gauff in a moment that was pure New York energy meets Parisian royalty. A courtside Spike hug? That’s a cinematic stamp of approval. For a girl who grew up idolizing Serena Williams, getting love from one of the greatest storytellers in Black culture isn’t just cool, but poetic. You could see it in his eyes—this wasn’t a celebrity moment, it was personal. Spike looked like a man watching a dream realized, one chapter in a much bigger story of Black excellence unfolding before him.

And Jimmy Butler, never one to sit out a cultural moment, reposted a Tennis Channel clip of Coco Gauff calling her a “champion.” Butler captioned it with “@cocogauff 👋🏾👋🏾” on his Instagram story. And when Jimmy’s shouting you out on his social media, it’s official that the culture is locked in. That kind of crossover—from hardwood to clay—is how icons are made.

So what’s next for Coco Gauff? Is this the start of her clay-court dynasty? Could Wimbledon be her next crown jewel? Or maybe she’s just getting warmed up. Whatever happens, Coco isn’t just lifting trophies anymore. She’s lifting the bar. And with Barack Obama, King James, and the GOATs of culture in her corner, you better believe her story’s only getting started.