LeBron James Sends Apologetic Message as JJ Redick’s Ex-Colleague Under Fire Over Major Business Decision

When LeBron James launched his Mind The Game podcast last summer with co-host JJ Redick, many fans raised questions. And it was, whether it would turn into just another generic basketball show packed with rumors and hot takes. However, from the very beginning, the duo made it clear. They were creating something unlike anything seen before. The two elite basketball minds would hop on each episode to discuss the intricacies of the game, strictly focusing on the X’s and O’s. Sure enough, the fans loved it as the pilot episode garnered over 4.3 million views.

A few months later, the Lakers hired Redick as their new head coach. Many were left questioning – Was this podcast just a lengthy job interview? However, following the massive success of the first season, Mind The Game and LeBron returned three months ago. And this time with a new co-host, Steve Nash. However, the LBJ and Nash partnership wasn’t thrilling for JJ’s former ESPN colleague Brian Windhorst. More specifically, the concept of the podcast.

“When people talk about the game of basketball, they want to talk about the drama… If LeBron sits down with Steve Nash and all he does is an X’s and O’s for an hour, people aren’t gonna like that either.” Windy remarked on TV. Of course, ESPN is big on debate shows and hot takes, a concept that has done wonders for their viewership. Despite that, it was LeBron who got the last laugh. Mind The Game’s new season became a huge success and quickly climbed the trending chart. And LBJ made sure to let the world know that Windhorst’s prediction was wrong. He sent a stern message to the veteran insider.

“Long ways from being done!! Sucks they have to listen to 2 guys who know nothing about basketball talk about basketball! Sorry @SteveNash” James tweeted, likely referring to ESPN veterans Windhorst and Stephen A. Smith.

Along with James’s sarcastic apologetic message, Mind The Game posted a video firing shots at Windy’s bold predictions and how LBJ’s new business proved him wrong. It was an edit of Brian criticizing the podcast on ESPN, in contrast with several positive fan comments for the show like “Thank you for giving us actual basketball analysis” and “Basketball conversation at its finest without any yelling or pointless drama.” The video also highlighted that season 2 has garnered over 16 million views so far.

Considering the massive numbers and LeBron’s latest tweet, it doesn’t look like he is going to stop the podcast anytime soon. Moreover, this is not the first time he has fired shots at Windhorst.

LeBron James called Brian Windhorst “weird” as ESPN veteran revealed the aftermath of public callout

Windy criticizing LeBron’s business venture might seem a bit surprising to some, given that the insider has been one of the Lakers star’s biggest advocates throughout his career. However, it’s not entirely unexpected, considering what happened a couple of months ago.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, LeBron openly called out Windhorst and made his stance on their relationship clear: “This guy says he’s like my f—— best friend. These guys are just weird.” James also accused the insider of spreading false narratives about him: “‘He signed with Nike because of Michael Jordan.’ I was like, ‘No the f— I didn’t.’ I signed with Nike because I got a hell of a signing bonus, and they gave me the 7-year, $90 million contract.” Sure enough, LeBron’s comments stirred major controversy and even left Windy worried about his reputation around the league.

“I would have preferred that it didn’t happen… I actually felt like it might have—my concern was that it would damage me with players because he’s so influential with players,” he remarked. Fortunately, the aftermath wasn’t as bad as Windy expected, as several NBA players reached out to support him. He also denied LeBron’s accusations. Still, the controversy seems to have damaged their relationship—if one ever truly existed.

Maybe that’s why Windy chose to criticize Mind The Game, and LeBron responded by questioning the ESPN veteran’s basketball knowledge. Thoughts?