LeBron James officially joined the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2025, a night that honored his legendary career. From his early years with the Cleveland Cavaliers to multiple NBA championships and Olympic success, the ceremony celebrated every milestone. Fans and fellow players watched as LeBron’s impact on the game was immortalized. His induction wasn’t just personal it recognized how he shaped a generation of basketball.

Amid the celebrations, playful tension surfaced with former teammate Jason Kidd. Both were part of the 2008 Redeem Team, which restored USA Basketball’s dominance after earlier disappointments. Kidd joked about his role, claiming he was the “water boy, the towel boy,” keeping track of Gatorade preferences and the clock. The crowd laughed, but LeBron quickly interrupted with a smirk: “Stop it. Stop it. Stop it.” Even with the teasing, LeBron’s spirits stayed high, showing the mix of friendship, humor, and competitive pride that defined their bond.

After the ceremony, LeBron shared a celebratory Instagram post showing off his Hall of Fame jacket and a Richard Mille RM 11-03 McLaren watch. Known for its skeletonized dial, green strap, and racing-inspired accents, the watch matched his triumphant vibe. He captioned the post: “We In The Hall Baby!!!!! Ayyyyyyeeeew 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾👑.”

Even after playful jabs from Kidd, LeBron’s joy and pride were clear. His Hall of Fame induction captured not just his personal achievement but the teamwork, legacy, and brotherhood that made his career unforgettable.

