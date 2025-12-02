LeBron James Sends Strong Message About Unknown Family Member on Monday

Essentials Inside The Story Another basketball star brewing in the LeBron James family?

LeBron James publicly endorses the rising star.

What is next for LeBron James' 'family member'?

While the sports world watches LeBron James’ sons, another legacy is quietly taking shape back in Akron, and the King just put the spotlight on the player he calls his ‘nephew’. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar used his massive fanbase to shout out a rising high school basketball player with a very special connection to his own legendary origin story. This gesture points to a legacy that extends well beyond his own children.

On December 2, LeBron James posted a story on his Instagram account. He shared a video originally posted by the basketball media outlet SLAM High School.

The video was a mic’d up segment featuring a player at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School practice. James added a personal caption of endorsement and pride over the clip.

“My nephew is amazing,” James wrote. “Great kid, smart, charismatic, funny and can also flat out hoop. LFG.”

The player in the video is Leigh Cotton. He is a senior in the class of 2026 playing for St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, Ohio.

Leigh Cotton is the son of Sian Cotton. Sian Cotton was a childhood best friend of LeBron James and a key member of their famed “Fab Five” team at St. Vincent-St. Mary.

The Fab Five group included LeBron James, Sian Cotton, Dru Joyce III, Willie McGee, and Romeo Travis. They led their high school to tremendous success in the early 2000s.

Their story was documented in the film “More Than A Game.” Sian Cotton played the center position for that historic team.

LeBron James refers to Leigh Cotton as his nephew due to this lifelong, brotherly bond with Sian. The younger Cotton is a 6-foot-7-inch small forward for the Fighting Irish.

The SLAM High School video caption highlighted Leigh Cotton’s energy. It read, “Leigh Cotton MIC’D UP at St. Vincent-St. Mary practice did NOT disappoint.”

A highlighted moment from the practice showed Leigh Cotton yelling, “That’s our ball.” This displayed the vocal leadership and charisma LeBron mentioned in his review.

A Legacy Forging Its Next Chapter

This public support arrives as Leigh Cotton plays his final high school season. His father, Sian Cotton, had previously expressed excitement about his son playing for the same program and coach as their legendary group.

Coach Dru Joyce, who guided the Fab Five, still leads St. Vincent-St. Mary. The school dedicated its basketball court in his honour in 2022. At that ceremony, Sian Cotton confirmed his son would play for Joyce, fulfilling a childhood dream.

“He was always saying to Joyce, ‘Do you think you are going to last until I get there,’” Sian Cotton said. “Evidently, he lasted, so it’s pretty cool.”

LeBron James is currently involved in a Nike initiative called “The Chosen Ones.” The campaign connects with his own high school legacy and aims to inspire next-generation players at three schools, including St. Vincent-St. Mary.

His endorsement of Leigh Cotton naturally fits within this focus on legacy and family. It underscores how the bonds formed in Akron over twenty years ago continue to influence new generations both on and off the court. Are James’ kids and Leigh Cotton brewing the next generation of the infamous ‘Fab Five ‘?