LeBron James’ Trainer Gives Bronny James Insight That Offers Lakers Aid Ahead of Key Decision

Bronny James has received an astounding legacy from his father. Basketball talent, fame and fortune, and well, permanent scrutiny from the media. As a matter of fact, Bronny’s tenure in the NBA is so intricately connected to his father’s, that the uncertainty surrounding LeBron’s future has sneaked into his son’s career as well. With the 4-time NBA champion firmly linked with an eventual move away from LA, is his son set to once again follow in his footsteps?

Bronny has undoubtedly not had the brightest starts to life in the NBA as far as rookies are concerned. In his first season, he played just 6.7 minutes per game while averaging 2.3 points across 27 appearances. And while the defensive hustle was there for all to see, it was only in the recently-concluded Summer League that he showed evidence of belonging to the NBA. But is there not an obvious reason behind his slow start?

That was the point of the James’ family’s longtime trainer, Chris Brickley, during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM. Brickley delivered a powerful defense of Bronny. “It it’s messed up. We can swear on this, right? That’s f*cked up- because at the end of the day, he didn’t choose to be LeBron’s son,” Brickley stated passionately. He emphasized Bronny’s character, noting “he’s a great kid” before adding his professional evaluation: “Bronny is actually really good. I think that uh I think he’s just gonna peak like in a year or two”.

Bronny has not just had to learn NBA speed, he has had to come back from a life-changing medical event. The cardiac arrest he suffered before his freshman season at USC and the months of recovery that followed are bound to put a spanner in any athlete’s career, let alone one bogged down by the unprecedented legacy of his dad. Brickley not only believes that the scrutiny has been unfair, but also that Bronny’s physical prime may still be a year or two away.

Brickley went on. “Because people don’t understand before his freshman year he had that heart stuff, right? Like I think he had like a was it a seizure or he passed out? He something major. Couldn’t So he could play like half the season”. Bronny’s only college season at USC yielded modest statistics of 4.8 points and 2.1 assists per game.

Brickley’s professional evaluation suggests the Lakers have good reason to be patient with Bronny’s development. Brickley’s prediction that Bronny will peak in “a year or two” aligns perfectly with the organization’s apparent strategy of giving him meaningful G-League minutes while gradually integrating him into NBA action.

Bronny’s rookie NBA line was modest. By contrast, his G League outings showed heavy minutes and upside, with a stretch where he averaged roughly 20 points, while hitting threes at a respectable rate. Summer League and offseason work also offered glimpses of improvement, including a stronger scoring output.

Coach JJ Redick has said the main area for improvement is cardio. And has pointed to guards who make their mark through effort as models to emulate. “To get to that next level for him, it’s cardio fitness,” Redick explained when outlining what he wants to see. At the same time, Brickley has praised Bronny’s form, athletic flashes and shooting during controlled sessions. “He is going to be better than people think,” he had said, supporting a patient, structured development timeline rather than a quick judgment based on early box score numbers.

Bronny’s uncertain future

The intersection of Bronny’s development and LeBron’s future creates complex dynamics for the Lakers’ decision-making. According to reporting from The Athletic’s John Hollinger, “James has a fully guaranteed deal this year, but after that, everything is up in the air.” Hollinger added the blunt assessment that “if LeBron James isn’t a Laker after this season, it’s hard to see them keep riding with Bronny unless he’s earned his stripes by then”. This connection between father and son’s futures creates additional pressure on Bronny’s development. And this is not the first time Bronny has taken shots aimed at him for ‘Nepotism’.

High-profile critics have been particularly vocal. Former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins questioned the Lakers’ seriousness about competing, suggesting they prioritized the father-son storyline over basketball merit. Charles Barkley called the Lakers’ developmental plan “awful” and “stupid”, arguing Bronny should play full G-League seasons rather than splitting time. The most publicized conflict emerged when LeBron James confronted ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith over his criticism. That led to a ongoing feud that included LeBron mocking Smith’s boxing training on Instagram.

The financial details underscore this precarious position. Bronny’s four-year, $7.9 million rookie contract has only the first season fully guaranteed, with next year’s deal being just 50 percent guaranteed. This structure gives the Lakers flexibility, but also means Bronny must demonstrate tangible progress to secure his roster spot beyond his father’s influence.

However, Bronny’s G-League performance offers more promising indicators for his development potential. In 11 games with the South Bay Lakers, he averaged 21.9 points, 5.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game, showing the two-way capability that made him a prospect worth developing. This disparity between his NBA and G-League production suggests that with more playing time and consistent opportunity, he could develop into a legitimate rotation player.

The ultimate factor in Bronny’s future may be his ability to establish an identity separate from his father’s shadow. As one Western Conference executive noted, Bronny’s long-term role “goes beyond what his father’s career in L.A. held,” but added that he must show consistent progress to maintain his roster position once LeBron is no longer the franchise centerpiece. This reality means that while Brickley’s insights provide valuable validation for the Lakers’ current approach, the ultimate decision about Bronny’s future will come down to his performance on the court, not his famous last name.