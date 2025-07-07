Lonzo Ball’s Girlfriend Bids Farewell to Chicago After Cavs Announce $20M Trade Move

Lonzo Ball’s journey through the NBA has been a story of talent, setbacks, and quiet resilience. Drafted second overall in 2017, expectations followed wherever he went. But it was in 2021, after landing with the Chicago Bulls, that he seemed to finally find his rhythm. Then came the knee injury, a blow no one saw coming. He underwent multiple surgeries, including a meniscus and cartilage transplant. With hope, he returned in October 2024, after almost 1000 days. But just as he began finding his groove again, the Bulls made a bold move.

The Chicago Bulls traded Lonzo to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Isaac Okoro. For many fans, the return didn’t feel like enough. The trade became official on Sunday, and the Bulls posted a tribute, calling him “One of the best comeback stories in sports.” The moment also brought out support from 20-year-old Bulls forward Matas Buzelis. He simply wrote, “My brother @zo.” Lonzo replied back, “@matasbuzelis 4L,” reflecting on his locker room equations. And it isn’t just Lonzo moving alone.

Lonzo’s longtime girlfriend, Ally Rossel, seems to be moving with him. Over the weekend, she was spotted at the NASCAR Cup Series in Grant Park, where Bulls legend Derrick Rose served as grand marshal. Just hours later, she posted a short video showing what appeared to be her and Lonzo leaving Chicago. She even shared an emotional message expressing her thoughts, in just three words, “Gonna miss Chicago 🥹.” And while it wasn’t a big, flashy message, it revealed the connection she felt with the city and the pain of her departure.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After years together in the city, this move feels like the end of a chapter. Their relationship has quietly stood the test of time. Over four years, Lonzo and Ally have quietly weathered everything from injury setbacks to the noise of trades and transitions. Whether he was sidelined for months or suiting up for a comeback, she was always close, supporting in the background, never far from the picture. This move to Cleveland doesn’t just mark a new team for Lonzo. It signals a shared step forward in a story they’ve been writing side by side.

AD

Lonzo Ball sets sights on title run with Cleveland

Lonzo Ball isn’t focused on the past. Even after over two grueling years away from the game due to a knee injury, he’s not looking back. Instead, the 26-year-old guard is eyeing something much bigger. “Just playing, competing for a ring,” Ball said on What an Experience. “I feel like that should be the goal. I feel like that is the goal.” With Cleveland on his mind, he’s ready to chase the first NBA championship of his career.

via Imago Oct 28, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) holds after a shot during warm ups prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers, fresh off another early playoff exit, clearly saw an opportunity. With Darius Garland out four to five months after toe surgery, Cleveland needed reliable backcourt help. Though Ball only started 14 of the 35 games he played last season, the front office believes he can be that steady hand. While some doubt his durability, there’s a belief that his vision and team-first play style fit right into the Cavs’ system.

Ball isn’t pretending his journey has been easy. He’s been doubted, overlooked, and nearly sidelined for good. Yet, his mindset remains unshaken. “It’s just a blessing, to be honest,” he said. “Everybody keeps asking me how I feel about the trade. I’m like, I’m happy to still be playing anywhere, let alone a team that has a real chance to win a ring.” The excitement is clear, and so is the gratitude.

Cleveland also has flexibility. Ball’s contract includes a team option in year two, giving the Cavs control if things don’t go as planned. But for now, the team is all in. They’re banking on his experience, defense, and willingness to play his role. “I just want to play my role and do what I can to help,” Ball said. That mindset might be exactly what Cleveland needs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad