Clippers News: Ballmer Makes ‘Borderline’ Bold Decision on James Harden and Kawhi Leonard’s Future

The Los Angeles Clippers are facing a crisis just a quarter into the season, but a major shakeup does not appear to be coming. Despite a disastrous 6-18 start that has them near the bottom of the Western Conference, the team’s leadership is reportedly refusing to consider trading its biggest stars.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This stance was called into question publicly on Tuesday. Veteran NBA reporter Sam Amick joined FanDuel TV’s Run It Back and expressed sheer confusion over the franchise’s direction.

“Steve Ballmer has got this inexplicable, borderline insane addiction to this group,” Amick said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He elaborated on the owner’s steadfast loyalty to his core players. “I don’t understand it because when you talk about Kawhi and regardless of the truth regarding that scandal, the level of scrutiny and distraction that has come from that partnership with Kawhi has been so problematic,” Amick said. “But Steve has never wavered in his loyalty to Kawhi and continues to barrel down that road.”

This commitment persists even as the team’s performance collapses. The Clippers have lost 12 of their last 15 games and possess the league’s 26th-ranked defense. Both James Harden and Kawhi Leonard are putting up strong individual numbers, but it has not translated to team success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harden is averaging 26.8 points and 8.3 assists per game. Leonard is scoring 25.4 points per contest while managing ongoing knee soreness. Their efforts have been drowned out by the team’s constant struggles.

The situation has led other voices around the league to suggest a drastic pivot. In a column for ESPN, insider Shams Charania outlined the growing sentiment that the Clippers should look toward the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Instead of trying to win every game to prevent Oklahoma City from receiving a top-five pick, could the Clippers make a trade or trades to better position themselves for the next five years,” Charania wrote, citing a high-ranking executive.

He noted the unique position the team is in. “Many in the league are waiting to see whether L.A. is open to shifting to the bigger picture,” Charania wrote. “Stars James Harden and Kawhi Leonard are performing at a high level and are signed to tradeable contracts that would allow the Clippers to retool for the future.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A Stubborn Path Forward

The primary complication for any potential rebuild is a significant owed draft pick. The Clippers must send their 2026 first-round selection to the Oklahoma City Thunder without any protection.

This has created a debate within league circles. As one high-ranking executive told ESPN, instead of grinding to win every game just to keep Oklahoma City from landing a top-five pick, the Clippers could pivot toward trades that better position them for the next five years, even if that means the Thunder walks away with a premium selection. Others still believe the team should cash in its veteran stars now for future assets and reset around a younger core.

The recent handling of veteran guard Chris Paul added to the turmoil. The team abruptly parted ways with the future Hall of Famer, a move that reportedly surprised people within the organization. This decision has only amplified the questions about the franchise’s current plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Nov 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite the external noise, the internal plan seems fixed. Amick reported that the front office is still looking at the summer of 2027, when many current contracts expire, as its pivotal horizon. The focus remains on making smaller moves around the edges of the roster.

This approach is being prioritized even with the All-Star Game scheduled for the Clippers’ new Intuit Dome in February. The organization hoped to host the event as a contender, not a lottery team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trade speculation will continue to swirl until the deadline in February. Unverified predictions, like one scenario that had the Clippers acquiring Ja Morant from Memphis, highlight the rampant outside theories. The team’s lack of young talent and future draft capital makes a quick retool very difficult.

For now, the Clippers are proceeding with their current core. The team visits the Houston Rockets on Thursday, with Leonard listed as probable to play through calf soreness. The franchise’s immediate future, for better or worse, remains tied to the stars it seems unwilling to move.