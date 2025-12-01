brand-logo
Clippers vs Heat Injury Report (Dec. 1): Are Kawhi Leonard, Bam Adebayo Playing Tonight?

ByAayaan Sayadee

Dec 1, 2025 | 6:01 PM EST

The Los Angeles Clippers are searching for answers during a difficult stretch, and their health is a major part of the puzzle as they head into a tough road test. A matchup with the surging Miami Heat will demand their best, but their injury report shows they are still far from full strength. The status of their biggest star, however, provides a glimmer of hope.

Clippers Injury Report: Are Kawhi Leonard, James Harden Playing Tonight?

Kawhi Leonard is not listed on the injury report and is expected to play against the Heat. This comes after the star forward successfully played in his first back-to-back games of the season over the weekend. Leonard has been on a minutes restriction since his return, but avoiding the report is a positive sign.

James Harden is also not listed and will be available. Harden leads the Clippers in scoring and assists this season, averaging 27.7 points and 8.7 assists per game. His playmaking connection with center Ivica Zubac, who averages 16.4 points, is a key part of the offense.

The team will be without several rotation players. Bogdan Bogdanovic has been ruled out for Monday’s game with a hip injury. This will be his sixth consecutive missed game.

Derrick Jones Jr. remains out with a sprained MCL in his right knee and is set for reevaluation in six weeks. Bradley Beal is out for the season following hip surgery. Reserve Jordan Miller, who has been out with a hamstring issue, is listed as day-to-day and could return.

Heat Injury Report: Are Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro Playing Tonight?

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo is not on the injury report and will play. Adebayo is averaging 18.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game this season. His presence is central to Miami’s defense and offensive flow.

Tyler Herro is also available and expected to start. Herro is averaging 25.7 points per game over his three appearances this season. His scoring punch significantly boosts the Heat’s second-ranked offense.

Two key rotation players are listed as questionable. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is questionable due to a groin strain that sidelined him last game. Keshad Johnson is also questionable while dealing with an illness.

Terry Rozier is out and not with the team after being placed on league leave. Reserve players Myron Gardner, Vlad Goldin, and Kasparas Jakucionis are on the injury report due to G League assignments.

Predicted Starting Line-Ups: Clippers vs Heat

The projected lineups reflect each team’s current injury situations and recent rotations. For the Clippers, the focus is on their star duo, while the Heat will rely on their balanced scoring attack.

G – James HardenG – Davion Mitchell
G – Kris DunnG – Tyler Herro
F – Kawhi LeonardF – Norman Powell
F – John CollinsF – Andrew Wiggins
C – Ivica ZubacC – Bam Adebayo

For the Clippers, Kris Dunn is projected to start alongside Harden in the backcourt. John Collins and Ivica Zubac will handle the frontcourt duties next to Leonard. For the Heat, Davion Mitchell is set to start at point guard, with Norman Powell and Andrew Wiggins on the wings alongside Herro and Adebayo.

The Miami Heat enter the game with a 13-win and 7-loss record. They are 5.5-point favorites for the Monday night contest at Kaseya Center. The Los Angeles Clippers hold a 5-win and 15-loss record and are looking to snap a four-game losing streak. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM Eastern Time.

