LA Insider’s Private Chat With Rich Paul Over LeBron James Reveals Interest From 4 NBA Teams Amid Warriors Rumors

“LeBron wants to compete for a championship… We do want to evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career.” Rich Paul’s recent statement about LeBron James’ desire to play on a title contender has sparked major uncertainty around his Lakers future. With Luka Doncic’s arrival, Rob Pelinka’s focus has seemingly shifted to building around him. So, LeBron is closely assessing if Lakers still have a “win-now” vision or does he need to go elsewhere to pursue his fifth title.

Turns out, veteran insider Dave McMenamin had a detailed private conversation with agent Rich Paul regarding LBJ’s future, the details of which were revealed on ESPN LA, “He wants to be able to say ‘every night I’m going out playing competitive basketball with the idea that at the end of 82 games, I have a shot to win a championship.’ I spoke to Rich Paul yesterday… his wording to me was ‘A championship roster is never a guarantee. We understand that. But we also know what one looks like and what one doesn’t look like. It’s like, does it pass the smell test?’”

As of now LeBron has not requested a trade and is likely looking to play out his contract after opting into the $52.6 million player option for next season. However, teams have already begun inquiring about his availability. Per McMenamin, “LeBron wants to play on a winner and we want to see the team look like a winner. But then he (Rich) did tell me that four teams have inquired to him about a trade.”

(Developing Story)