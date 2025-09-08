Lakers and Warriors Have One Less Worry as Celtics Insider Clarifies Stance on Free Agent

The Lakers are reshaping their roster with Luka Doncic now steering their championship chase. Every move feels like it must count, which is why Robert Williams III has surfaced as a serious target. The Lakers need players who can attack the rim, and Williams is a consistent threat with a regular tendency to be at the end of alley-oops, a tantalizing prospect for a team that has both LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Odds already place Los Angeles as the frontrunners at +185 to land him, with Golden State right behind at +255. Both teams crave rim protection, energy, and depth, with the Warriors needing a reliable center after losing Kevon Looney.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For Celtics fans, Robert Williams is remembered for far more than numbers. Drafted in 2018, he grew into a defensive presence, famously earning a spot on the All-Defensive Second Team in 2022. Boston’s run to the Finals highlighted his strengths: relentless rebounding and shot-blocking that electrified the crowd. But the bond was cut in October 2023 when he was traded to the Blazers in the Jrue Holiday deal. Williams accepted the change, saying, “Like I said, I’m pretty content knowing it’s a business. Got love for those guys back there on that side, always. And onto new beginnings.”

That connection, however, has never fully faded. On Locked on Celtics, a fan raised the idea of bringing Williams back despite his injuries. Insider John Karalis took the opportunity to explain why the idea, while appealing, no longer makes sense for the franchise. He stated, “Uh, look, I don’t, I just don’t see it happening. I’m not big on these reunions anymore.” His answer captured both respect for Williams and the hard realities of roster building.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He spoke candidly about why a reunion is unlikely. “I love Rob. I would love to have Robert Williams back. I’d love to have him back in the locker room… but it’s just not going to happen.” Karalis stressed that health concerns and financial realities make it impossible under the current collective bargaining agreement. As he put it, teams simply cannot afford to lock up a roster spot and salary on a player whose availability is so limited.

And it makes sense. With the Celtics already strapped for cash in what is to be a transitionary season, adding Williams does not make sense simply due to issues with injuries. Last season, he played a grand total of 20 games, starting three. This was after a 6-game season which came after a 35-game season which was preceded by Williams starting 61 games for Boston, which happened during the 2021-22 campaign. That is a grand total of 26 appearances in the last two campaigns, and just three starts!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) defends against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (right) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

For the Lakers and Warriors, though, this clarity is a blessing. With Boston essentially out of the picture, the market for Williams becomes easier to navigate. Both franchises now know they won’t be battling a sentimental Celtics reunion in trade talks. Instead, they can focus on what he still brings when healthy: elite rim protection and rebounding. And for teams chasing titles, having one less competitor in the mix makes the path to acquiring him far smoother.

AD

The Lakers attempt to balance present with the future

While the buzz around Robert Williams created plenty of intrigue, the Lakers’ broader summer strategy tells its own story. Beyond the speculation, Los Angeles made several calculated moves to strengthen its depth and prepare for the long grind of the 2025 season.

The Lakers entered this summer with big questions about direction. Would LeBron James stay committed? Would Luka Doncic sign long-term? Both stars quickly gave answers that steadied the franchise. Rich Paul made headlines when he said LeBron “knows the Lakers are building for the future” and understands “the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future.” He also added, “He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what’s best for him.”

Meanwhile, Doncic wasted no time showing his faith in Los Angeles. On the very first day he became eligible, he signed a three-year maximum-salary extension projected at $160 million. For a team often surrounded by drama, this decision was refreshing. It confirmed the passing of the torch was real, with Doncic stepping into the spotlight as the next cornerstone. Suddenly, the Lakers had a secure foundation to build around, balancing present contention with long-term planning.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The front office then got to work. Deandre Ayton’s two-year deal addressed their need for a reliable big man, while Jake LaRavia and Marcus Smart added defensive depth. LaRavia, still only 23, offers improved shooting alongside versatility on the wing. Smart, though not in his prime, brings toughness and leadership at a bargain salary. Moves like these signaled that the Lakers are betting on balance: surrounding their two stars with steady defenders rather than chasing splashy headlines.

Cap restrictions limited flexibility, but Los Angeles managed to use every available exception to strengthen the rotation. They even kept Jaxson Hayes as backup insurance in the frontcourt. While uncertainties remain about extensions for role players like Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, the larger picture is clear. With Doncic secured and James still locked in, the Lakers have quietly crafted one of the most stable rosters in recent memory.