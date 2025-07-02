Lakers Announce DeAndre Ayton Signing After LeBron James ‘Wants Out’ Rumors Breaks Out

Something shifted in Lakerland. And fast. One moment, fans were still reeling from another postseason letdown — the same old roster gaps, the same eerie silence from the front office. Then suddenly: boom. Whispers. Tweets. Panic. Not your typical offseason noise, either. This time, it felt different. Bigger. Real.

Was it good news? Bad news? That depends on which side of the purple and gold divide you fall on. Because this wasn’t trade-machine banter or Bronny buzz. It was LeBron. The King. Rumors exploded onto the timeline like an earthquake. And the Lakers? Crickets. No denial. No reassurance. Just silence — the kind that makes you wonder if this really is the end of an era.

Then, almost like they were trying to paint over the chaos with a fresh coat of optimism, the Lakers dropped a different kind of bombshell. Something they’ve been chasing for years — a legit starting center. And not just any big. Deandre Ayton. A former No. 1 pick. A potential franchise reset.

That’s right. As @ShamsCharania posted on X, “BREAKING: Deandre Ayton has agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN.” Just like that. Out of thin air. Ayton, the former No. 1 pick, the guy who’s quietly averaged a double-double for seven straight years, is now rocking purple and gold. “The Lakers find their starting center in Ayton,” Shams added, “the only player in NBA history to average 15+ points and 60%+ shooting in the postseason.”

He also confirmed Ayton’s deal would net him $34 million next season, thanks to a tag-team effort by agents Nima Namakian and Bill Duffy, plus Lakers president Rob Pelinka. That same Duffy who reps Luka Dončić. Coincidence? Probably not. Either way, the Ayton move might’ve been the Lakers’ chess move to stabilize the roster- right as things explode on the LeBron front.

Deandre Ayton made a significant financial sacrifice—reportedly giving up nearly $10 million—to leave Portland. That move underscores just how much he desired a new environment, or perhaps a return to true contention. At 26, Ayton posted averages of 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists last season, despite limited playing time.

While questions around his consistency and locker room presence continue to follow him, the potential remains considerable. Placed alongside a playmaker like Luka Doncic—who can create easy opportunities around the rim—and potentially even LeBron James, assuming he remains with the team, Ayton’s ceiling could be significantly higher.

But that last part may already be off the table.

According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7, LeBron James “wants out of L.A.” — and the feeling’s mutual. The Lakers “want him gone.” While James exercised his player option for the 2025–26 season, his no-trade clause still gives him full control over where — and if — he moves.

That’s what makes this shift feel seismic.

Layer that with Brian Windhorst’s reporting: the Lakers are now prioritizing building around Luka Doncic. No extension talks. No push to retain LeBron. Just whispers of an expiring contract — not a franchise cornerstone. What once felt unthinkable is suddenly on the table.

What This Means for the Lakers’ Future

What Ayton does is buy the Lakers time. Time to breathe. Time to figure out the LeBron mess without sacrificing their biggest weakness: the paint. The former Suns and Blazers big man isn’t just a body. He’s a 7-footer with touch, footwork, and postseason production. And if he finally locks in mentally, the Lakers might have pulled off the steal of the summer.

But all that depends on chemistry. On Ayton buying into this system, on Dončić and Ayton syncing like they’ve been running pick-and-rolls for years. On the drama with LeBron not turning this whole thing into a distraction. Because whether he stays or goes, that spotlight isn’t dimming. Every game next season is going to be under a microscope.

Don’t forget the competition either. The Lakers weren’t the only ones calling Ayton. Milwaukee needed a Lopez replacement. The Pacers made noise. But Ayton chose L.A. And that means something. It means there’s still allure here. There’s still belief that this team can win.

So now it’s all about follow-through. Lock up Reaves. Find more shooters. Manage the cap. And for the love of purple and gold, figure out what’s going on with LeBron. Because Ayton is here. Dončić is here. The foundation is solid. But the storm hasn’t passed yet. Not even close.