Lakers Insider Info Everything but Confirms Al Horford’s Future as Rob Pelinka’s Offseason Plan Revealed

It’s no secret that the Lakers are searching for an elite big man. Per The Athletic’s Dan Woike, “Pelinka said the Lakers have been ‘super active’ in calls as they ‘turn over every stone’ in hunt for C (Center). Focus turns from draft to free agency ‘and we won’t rest until we get it right.’” Their lack of size is a glaring weakness that even Anthony Davis highlighted before his abrupt departure to Dallas. And many believe Al Horford could be the solution to Pelinka’s problems. But how likely are these speculations to come true?

According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, “I haven’t gotten the sense that really has much legs behind it. Really, the word since yesterday has been Horford is likely going to Golden State. So, that’s how I expect that to play out.” As Horford enters unrestricted free agency following the expiration of his two-year $19.5 million deal, Warriors are reportedly viewing him as their “top target.” Of course, Stephen Curry and Co. need a reliable Center on their squad, especially with the departure of Kevon Looney.

Horford could be that missing piece for them. Although 39 years old, Al remains a productive big, who averaged 9 points and over six rebounds this season. Pair him with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, and he could be the perfect stretch five for the Bay Area team amid their “win-now” vision. Moreover, Al joining the Lakers does not sync up with Pelinka’s offseason plans.

“The latest I can share that I’ve heard throughout the day is that they have been active on the trade market looking into young and athletic Centers and various options there, whether that’s starting level or backup level Centers,” Buha remarked. Yes, with Luka Doncic as their new primary superstar, the GM is likely looking for young Centers to pair alongside him, who can be one of the franchise pillars for the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately, Horford does not fit that requirement because he is in the tail end of his career and could hang up his boots anytime. And once he does, the Lakers would be back to square one in no time. Plus, he is no longer the player he used to be a few years ago.

Lakers’ Al Horford pursuit sparks major concerns amid their financial dilemma

Even if the Lakers continue their pursuit of Horford, acquiring him might not be enough to get over the hump. Although a perennial double-digit threat in his prime, Father Time has slowly started catching up to him.

“I don’t see a scenario in which he’s a starting Center. I think that would just be a mistake with this situation if they have a 39YO Al… He’s slipped as a rebounder, slipped as a rim protector, 39YO. I think he’s more like a 20 minute a night guy at this point and should be a backup,” Buha remarked, sparking major concerns.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 15, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Lakers already have the oldest active player in the league, LeBron James, as one of their key contributors. Surely, they do not want to increase the risk by adding another player nearing the age of forty. Moreover, they only have $8.25 million left in their mid-level exception following the addition of Jake LaRavia. So, they could easily be outbid by the Warriors in their pursuit of a big man due to their complete $14.1 million MLE.

Amid these speculations, Horford’s future remains uncertain. But per Buha’s analysis, it seems like the Lakers would be better steering away from the Celtics’ star and pursuing a younger Center. What do you think?