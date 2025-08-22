Lakers Legend Gives Cooper Flagg Daunting Task to Put LeBron James’ Legacy Under Threat

LeBron James has spent over two decades building a resume that looks nearly impossible to match. From becoming the league’s all-time scoring leader with more than 40,000 points to maintaining 25 points per game for 20 straight seasons, the numbers show a level of consistency the NBA has never seen before. Even at 40 years old, his production only dipped slightly to 24.4 points in 2024-25, reminding everyone that he has not slowed down in the way most players would at that stage. That brings up the question of who, if anyone, can get close.

Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry entered this discussion with a mathematically grounded perspective that eliminates most potential candidates. His championship pedigree and experience playing alongside legends like Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan gives his analysis particular weight. Horry focuses on specific criteria that make LeBron’s achievement uniquely challenging to replicate.

On the BigShot Bob Podcast on YouTube, Robert Horry, a seven-time NBA champion, put it plainly. “Is there a 20-year-old in the league averaging 25 points a game? A 20-year-old? Because that’s how you have to look at it. Because LeBron came in the league at 19. I think at 20 he was averaging 25,” Horry said, pointing out the challenge. He dismissed Victor Wembanyama as that answer, noting his 22.5 career scoring average, and added, “So now the next guy that we might think that could catch him is probably Cooper Flagg coming in at 19. He ain’t going to average 25.” Horry underlined that only a true phenom from day one could keep pace.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The numbers explain Horry’s reasoning. Wembanyama, despite his star power, has not cleared the 25-point mark in a season. He averaged 21.4 as a rookie and 24.3 in his second year before injuries cut things short. His career average sits at 22.5, and health issues such as deep vein thrombosis in 2025 have raised concerns about his longevity. Compare that with LeBron, who at 20 years old put up nearly 30 points a night while playing 80 games in 2004-05. That’s the gap Horry is pointing at, and it shows why Cooper Flagg’s name is coming into the mix.

Cooper Flagg’s case is built on projection more than proof. As a freshman at Duke, he averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, while shooting nearly 39 percent from three. He became only the fourth freshman ever to win National Player of the Year and then went first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft to the Dallas Mavericks. Scouts describe him as a two-way forward with elite instincts, a 6’9″ frame, and the durability that has so far kept him from major injuries. Whether that translates into averaging 25 points at age 20 remains to be seen, but his profile is what makes Horry think of him as the next in line.

Cooper Flagg- the ‘last hope’ to Challenge LeBron’s 20-year reign

Part of what separates Flagg in this conversation is how ready he looked from the beginning. At Duke, his scoring numbers projected to around 27 points per 36 minutes, a rate that actually puts him close to the kind of early production LeBron showed in his second season. That kind of immediate ability is why people think he may be able to check off Horry’s 25-point requirement so early.

Another reason Flagg fits this picture is his physical makeup and track record of staying on the court. He stands at 6’9″ with a long wingspan but plays with guard-like mobility, which could limit the wear-and-tear that bigger centers often face. More importantly, throughout high school and college, Flagg maintained an unblemished injury record. Playing over 110 consecutive games across two seasons without missing a contest. A rarity for high-usage freshmen at blue-blood programs. For someone trying to match LeBron’s run, avoiding injuries might be as important as scoring the points themselves.

via Imago May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Cooper Flagg talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Draft-night analyses compared Flagg’s defensive instincts to Andre Iguodala and his offensive creativity to Jayson Tatum, underscoring his ability to impact winning on both ends immediately. His on-court decision-making earned him ACC Rookie of the Year and National Player of the Year honors, highlighting his readiness to shoulder a heavy workload from day one.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Selected 1st overall by the Dallas Mavericks, Flagg entered an environment with established support for young stars. Mavericks management projects a 5-year super-max extension, ensuring stability and health resources critical for longevity. With the type of preparation that LeBron himself has become famous for, Flagg enters the NBA with a blueprint to follow. It does not guarantee he will reach LeBron’s level, but it explains why Robert Horry sees him as the last realistic candidate to try.