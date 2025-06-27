Lakers Nation Demand Rob Pelinka Trade $37M Star After Drafting Adou Thiero

Rob Pelinka went through a lot of hassle to acquire Adou Thiero on draft night. First, he dealt the Lakers’ number 55 pick and nearly $2.5 million cash to the Bulls in exchange for their number 45 pick. Then, the GM used that pick and some more cash considerations to pull off a trade with the Timberwolves, eventually adding the Arkansas star to his roster. While this move gives the Lakers a young, skilled wing player to pair alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James, it could mean trouble for Jarred Vanderbilt’s future in LA.

You see, Thiero just finished a breakout season in Arkansas, averaging 15.1 points and nearly six rebounds. While his shooting needs a lot of work, he was one of the most athletic prospects available in the second round. In a video that has now gone viral, Adou can be seen kissing the ten-foot rim with ease, using his insane vertical leap. That would make him the perfect candidate to catch lobs from Luka and LBJ.

Moreover, Adou is an elite defender. During his junior year, he averaged 1.6 steals and nearly one block. Many league scouts even compared him to OG Anunoby, an elite two-way threat. If Thiero develops into the star everyone expects him to be, Lakers might no longer feel the need to stick with Vanderbilt.

Well, Vando earned his four-year $48 million extension after he helped the Lakers reach the Conference Finals two years ago. However, since inking the deal, the forward’s impact has diminished significantly. Due to his lingering injury woes, Jarred played a total of only 65 games in the last two seasons. Even in this year’s playoffs, he was a complete non-factor, averaging merely 1.4 points and one assist.

With three years and over $37 million remaining on his deal, Lakers could consider trading Vanderbilt to create some cap space, now that they have Adou to replace him. Looks like fans are hoping for it to happen.

Laker Nation wants Jarred Vanderbilt out of LA after Rob Pelinka adds ‘better version’ of him

Although just a rookie, Adou could be a permanent wing player for Lakers going forward. So, Laker Nation immediately began urging Pelinka to trade Vando, with comments like “Lakers picking Thiero means that ‘Vando’ gets cut out of the rotation now” and “Vando see you later brodie, we just got another version of you that can actually attack the paint.”

If developed correctly, Thiero could be an elite slasher and dasher, and even provide the energy that Vando is so famous for. One netizen wrote, “We don’t gotta rely on Vando for “energy” and “motor” anymore.”

One ecstatic fan even claimed that LeBron is finally “free from shackles of Vando” because of Adou’s addition. Due to Jarred’s lingering injury woes for the past two seasons, Pelinka was unable to trade him even if he wanted to, because it would not get him much in return. So, he was left with no choice but to keep him. But now that Vando is healthy, his trade stock could go back to where it once was, giving LeBron a more reliable teammate in return.

Some fans were so confident that Vanderbilt would get traded that they even began thanking him. “Thank you for everything, Vando!” The message read, predicting his departure.

Well, Lakers have not made any significant moves to upgrade their roster so far. But Adou’s addition might have opened the doors for Pelinka to make something happen. Do you think Vanderbilt getting traded will be the first domino to fall this summer?