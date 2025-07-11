Lakers Reportedly Make Final LeBron James Decision After Brian Windhorst Confirms Growing Discontent

LeBron James officially opted in for the 2025-26 season, committing to a $52.6 million player option. His agent, Rich Paul, confirmed this and explained, “LeBron wants to compete for a championship.” At 40, James is ready for his 23rd season and hopes the Lakers can still build a winning team. Paul added that James values every remaining season and is evaluating what’s best for his future. Even after all that, the Lakers made no public statement. There was just silence. Complete silence from the franchise raised eyebrows.

Fans weren’t the only ones confused. One NBA executive told Hoops Wire, “I find this very strange. Something is definitely going on behind the scenes.” He added that while a trade feels unlikely, tensions between James and the front office could be brewing. Lakers insider Jovan Buha also said the relationship isn’t in the best place. So, why the silent treatment for their biggest name? Even with Deandre Ayton joining the roster, nothing about LeBron was made public. That silence said a lot more than words could.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst, the silence may not have been random. “The Lakers had already made their statement in not offering James a contract beyond this season.” That decision, they say, quietly marked the beginning of an ending. The team now seems to be planning for a future that doesn’t include LeBron. The report made it clear: “The release date was set. Spring, 2026. Luka Doncic in, LeBron James out.” Reporter John Gambadoro also claimed the Lakers want to move on from LeBron “ASAP.”

Naturally, James didn’t take it lightly. He reportedly felt underappreciated. Shelburne and Windhorst shared that “James understood the LA Lakers taking advantage of an opportunity to pivot to the younger superstar.” But the nuance felt missing to him. Doncic never pushed to join the Lakers, while James came in 2018 when the team was struggling. Two years later, he helped them win a championship. That legacy? He thought it deserved more than silence.