Lakers vs Suns Injury Report (Dec. 1): Are LeBron James, Deandre Ayton Playing Tonight?

The Los Angeles Lakers look to extend their impressive winning streak but face a quick turnaround against a divisional rival. Their Monday night matchup with the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena could hinge on the health of several key players on both sides. So the question at the end of the day remains the same on Laker Nation’s minds: Will their star big men suit up tonight?

Lakers Injury Report: Are LeBron James, Deandre Ayton Playing Tonight?

LeBron James is expected to return to the lineup for Monday’s game against the Suns. He was held out of Sunday’s contest against the New Orleans Pelicans for left foot injury management on the front end of a back-to-back. Head coach JJ Redick explained the cautious approach. “It’s a (foot) injury we’ve had to manage in the past,” Redick said. “Given the back-to-back and the fact that this is basically his training camp over the last 10 days or so, just being cautious.”

Deandre Ayton is considered day-to-day after exiting Sunday’s game with right knee soreness. He bumped knees with an opponent in the fourth quarter and did not return. After the game, Ayton provided a positive update on his condition. “It cooled down … I’m good now,” Ayton told the media.

Imago Nov 23, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) warms up before the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Marcus Smart has been ruled out for Monday’s game as he continues to deal with back spasms. He has missed the last two games for the Lakers with this issue. His absence affects the team’s perimeter defense and backcourt depth.

The Lakers enter the game with a 15-4 record and a seven-game winning streak. They lead the Pacific Division by three and a half games. Ayton had 22 points and 12 rebounds before his exit on Sunday, playing a key role in the team’s victory.

Suns Injury Report: Are Ryan Dunn, Jalen Green Playing Tonight?

Ryan Dunn is listed as probable for the matchup with the Lakers. He has missed the last five games with a right wrist sprain but is nearing a return. Head coach Jordan Ott commented on his progress recently. “I think he’s in a good place,” Ott said. “It’s just a pain tolerance, flexibility, of course, it’s the shooting wrist. But again, things are in a good place.”

Jalen Green remains out for Monday’s game as he continues to recover from a right hamstring strain. He will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks, with the earliest possible return date around December 9. Green has missed the last 12 consecutive games for Phoenix.

Isaiah Livers has been ruled out with a right hip strain. He has missed the last two games and the team is being cautious given his injury history. Devin Booker is not on the injury report and is expected to play. He is averaging 25.7 points and 6.9 assists per game this season.

The Suns are getting healthier overall. Grayson Allen and Mark Williams are not listed on the injury report after returning from their respective issues. Williams missed Saturday’s game with calf soreness but is now cleared. Allen returned from a seven-game absence due to a quad contusion in the last game.

Predicted Starting Line-Ups: Lakers vs Suns

The predicted starting lineups for Monday’s game are as follows.

Luka Doncic (Guard) Collin Gillespie (Guard) Austin Reaves (Guard) Devin Booker (Guard) LeBron James (Forward) Dillon Brooks (Forward) Jake LaRavia (Forward) Royce O’Neale (Forward) Deandre Ayton (Center) Mark Williams (Center)

This Pacific Division clash is the first meeting between the teams this season. The Lakers aim to continue their dominance at home while managing player health. The Suns look to snap a two-game skid and improve their standing with a healthier roster.