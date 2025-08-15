Luka Doncic Is Ready to Battle Michael Jordan’s Legacy With $5.42 Trillion Team-Up

China has quietly become basketball’s biggest global stage. Reports show that around 52% of internet users in China tune into NBA games, with the league reaching over one billion fans across platforms like Weibo, Tencent, and Douyin. Players seemingly know this and many have already stepped into the market. Jimmy Butler promoted his Li-Ning sneakers alongside Jackie Chan, while Klay Thompson secured an $80 million deal with Anta, a company Kyrie Irving even took a creative officer role with. With names like Kevin Love and Gordon Hayward also tied to Chinese brands, the potential for marketing in China is undeniable. And it seems Luka now has his eye on the piece of the pie as well.

This season, Luka’s actions suggest a turning point. He signed a huge contract extension with the Lakers, arrived slimmer after summer training, and even recruited Marcus Smart, something he never attempted in Dallas. That shift shows how seriously he is approaching leadership now. When asked which player’s move he would want, Luka admitted,

“I would probably take the Dirk (Nowitzki) fadeaway as a signature move.” Right now, his step-back three defines him, but his eyes are on something bigger. Could his chase for Dirk’s move be symbolic of chasing legacy itself?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans got another glimpse of his plans when HoopsChina posted a video captioned, “@lukadoncic has wechat now 🔥 who wants to connect there 🔥.” In the clip, Luka said, “Hey China, this is Luka and I just registered on WeChat. Also I’ll be participating in EuroBasket and I can’t wait to share more of my moments from there, both on and off the court. Talk soon.” Choosing WeChat matters because its parent company, Tencent, carries a $5.42 trillion market value. That is Luka’s bridge to a massive stage.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HoopsChina (@chnhoops) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Still, this path leads him straight toward Jordan’s shadow. Michael Jordan entered Chinese living rooms in the 1980s, when David Stern first brought NBA games to CCTV. Jordan’s skill and aura turned him into more than a player; Chinese schoolchildren even ranked him above Mao in influence (according to Foreign Policy).

His visits began in 2004, but his presence has grown nonstop, from grassroots streetball tournaments to the “World of Flight” store in Beijing. Jordan Brand remains stronger in China than Nike itself, showing just how powerful his name is there. Luka may now have the platform, but the question is, can he really match Jordan’s lasting hold?

Luka Doncic on trial and on tour

Earlier this year, Jordan Brand unveiled a short film unlike anything fans had seen before. Titled The Trial of Luka Doncic, the satirical courtroom drama framed the Lakers star as basketball’s most dangerous player. The fictional case centered on one cheeky question: “How could a man so bad have shoes that nice?”

The verdict? “Not Guilty.” The eight-minute feature mixed swagger with humor, positioning Jordan Brand as Luka’s strongest defense while also introducing his sneakers, the Luka 4 and the Luka .77.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The premiere was held at the Miracle Theater in Inglewood, with high school athletes filling the seats like it was a Hollywood red carpet. As the lights dimmed, fans cheered every moment of Luka’s dominance on-screen. Jordan Brand managed to turn a shoe drop into a cultural spectacle, showing once again that its style of storytelling makes sneakers feel like myth.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Just weeks later, Doncic brought that same momentum to American soil. His summer tour with Jordan Brand stretched from New York to Chicago and finally to Los Angeles. Alongside TV appearances and even a trip to Yankee Stadium, he finalized a $165 million extension with the Lakers. He filmed an episode of Hot Ones in Chicago before returning to L.A., where the front office capped his summer with a surprise flight to Las Vegas for a Backstreet Boys concert.

It was more than a marketing push. This was Luka showing he could balance branding, fitness, and leadership without missing a step. Jordan’s name may still carry unmatched weight in China, but in the U.S., Luka’s star power is clearly rising fast.