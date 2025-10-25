Luka Doncic Names Teammate Who Sparked Lakers Comeback From 10-Point Deficit Against Timberwolves

Luka Doncic scored 49 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists, but it wasn’t just the stat sheet doing the talking. Because this is not new territory for the Don. What’s new is how it felt. The Lakers erased a 10-point deficit to take down the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-110, and Luka was quick to credit the spark that flipped the game’s energy.

“I think after the first five, six minutes, you know, when they went on their run, we were down 10, and then we just we just changed the chip,” Doncic started. “I think Smart came in the game, gave us some energy, and then the whole team just got a lot of energy out of that.”

Marcus Smart’s 3 points on 50.0% may not scream impact, but the numbers don’t tell the story here. His presence shifted the tone as the Lakers’ defense tightened, the pace picked up, and suddenly, the Timberwolves couldn’t find their own rhythm.

Doncic’s leadership carried the momentum home, closing the night as both scorer and leader. For a Lakers team still learning its new flow under Luka’s command, this comeback felt like the proof of chemistry clicking in real time.

He attacked the paint relentlessly, pulling defenders just far enough to set up Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura for threes. And when the Wolves adjusted, the 26-year-old punished them himself. By halftime, the Lakersnation had hope again.

Afterward, even Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick couldn’t stop smiling. “You get 11 rebounds out of your point guard — that’s awesome. Just a complete game from him. He managed the game really well,” Redick said. That’s been the theme with Doncic in purple and gold. And that theme has been loud this season.

The Lakers have been experimenting with rotations and playmaking. Luka’s fit with Dedndre Ayton has been under the microscope after early stumbles against Golden State. But this win looked different as it made all those questions quiet down, at least for a night. And well, Luka also is off to a historic start.

How Luka Doncic is proving to be a reliable cornerstone in LA

With 92 points through his first two games, he’s passed Jerry West for the most by any Laker to open a season. He’s also become just the fourth player in NBA history, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, and Anthony Davis, to start a year with back-to-back 40-point games. But that’s not what the Lakers are celebrating.

They’re celebrating the fact that they needed a 49-point night, and got one. The most fascinating part is that Luka looks different this year. His conditioning, a constant off-season talking point, is visibly paying off. “I feel it. Less tiring, better shape,” he said earlier this week. That stamina showed in the fourth quarter, where he kept attacking mismatches and didn’t look winded once.

But it’s easy to forget that this Lakers experiment is still in its infancy. Luka’s pairing with Ayton is still developing, LeBron is sitting out with sciatica, and the rotations are anything but settled. Yet somehow, the vibes are steadier.

The chemistry? Growing with the game. Luka’s leadership has taken root faster than anyone expected, not just through his playmaking, but through ownership. He’s been open about his mistakes, quick to praise teammates, and steady in tone even after losses. That’s the mark of a franchise cornerstone who knows the weight he carries.

Smart’s addition also brings a defensive identity the Lakers haven’t had in a while. “That’s what I came to do, that’s why Luka called me, that’s what JJ wants,” Smart even said on Media Day. Between him, Reaves, and Hachimura, they’ve got the right mix of hustle and determination around their star. If Smart can keep being the heartbeat and Luka the brain, this could turn into a long, loud season in Los Angeles.

And while the Timberwolves might shrug this off as an early-season blip, it felt like more. It felt like the night the new-look Lakers truly introduced themselves. They just proved it on the floor. And if Luka keeps stacking performances like this? The chaos in LA might just be getting started.