Luka Doncic Opens Up on Lingering Feeling for Mavs as Lakers Sources Spoil Reunion

Luka Doncic may wear purple and gold now, but the ghost of Dallas still follows him up the court. Every step in L.A. seems to echo with the crowd that once screamed his name. The Don averaged 28.2 a night with 6 straight 30-point triple-doubles last season, yet every time “Dallas Mavericks” flashes on the schedule, it feels personal. This week, that familiar ache comes back into play. Because for Luka, some feelings don’t fade with the jersey swap.

The 26-year-old superstar admitted so himself, saying, “Obviously, I’m going to feel something every game I play against them. I am kind of starting a new chapter here … but … it’s always going to be something.” You can almost hear the unspoken sigh. That “something” is the story, the one that’s been building ever since February when Dallas made arguably the most shocking trade in NBA history.

Luka Doncic, the Mavericks’ heart and headline for half a decade, was traded to Los Angeles in exchange for Anthony Davis. In that moment, it felt less like a trade and more like a cultural shock to Mavs loyalists. 5 All-NBA First Team nods, 1 Finals run, 82 triple-doubles, and gone, just like that.

But the why remains in the air of every arena he walks into. Inside the Dallas Mavericks’ front office, whispers about conditioning and long-term fit turned into boardroom debates.

For Dallas, the decision to reset was straightforward: it needed to happen before it was too late. For Luka, it served as a wake-up call. Since then, he has been addressing the doubts surrounding him, both physically and statistically.

In his first season with the Lakers, Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists. He also achieved a remarkable feat with a record-breaking streak of six straight triple-doubles, each scoring 30 points or more. This demonstrates how he reinvented himself amid all the chaos. When EuroBasket came around, he continued to impress, leading the tournament with an average of 34.7 points per game and showing a renewed hunger for success.

But this preseason, the emotions have been catching up. His long-awaited Lakers debut against the Suns was irresistible, but the reunion everyone wanted, the showdown with Dallas, will have to wait.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that Doncic won’t play the second night of the back-to-back, meaning no emotional face-off just yet. “It stands to reason if he hasn’t played up to this point, he’s not going to play tomorrow night in the second night of back-to-back against his former team,” McMenamin said.

So, what’s the strategy here? LeBron James is out with sciatica and won’t see action for another 3–4 weeks. That leaves the Lakers’ offense in Luka’s hands, quite literally. JJ Redick summed it up perfectly, saying, “Give him the ball.” And while it sounds simplistic, it’s the entire blueprint.

Luka Doncic’s unfinished Dallas business in LA’s purple and gold

Doncic is the offense. The Los Angeles Lakers are easing him in with limited minutes, making sure their new star player dominates smoothly before the regular season opener on October 21. Meanwhile, the supporting cast is still taking shape. Marcus Smart, Deandre Ayton, Austin Reaves, and Dalton Knecht are expected to form part of the core rotation. For Redick, this preseason is mostly about rhythm.

Getting Luka comfortable and finding roster chemistry before the curtain rises for real. Because let’s be real, Luka Doncic was never meant to blend in. In L.A., his game has taken on a new flair, one that even Lakers legends are noticing.

James Worthy recently drew a line straight to Magic Johnson, saying, “The one thing that Magic and Luka have in common is that they can take a snapshot. Both are really good rebounders. They get that rebound, take a quick shot of the floor, and calculate where you’re going to be.” It’s a compliment that carries weight in purple and gold.

Worthy even pointed out the synergy developing between Doncic and big men like Ayton and Jaxson Hayes, predicting a resurgence of alley-oop plays. “Because Luka just looks at you and smiles, and he throws a little lob to the right,” Worthy laughed. Luka has been a key figure in this rebuild.

Reports confirm that he personally endorsed Ayton, advocating for his signing. This move alone demonstrates the level of trust the front office has in him. Magic built dynasties in this way, and Luka is laying the foundation now. The statistics support this as well; he averaged 30.2 points and 7.8 assists in the last postseason.

When he recorded back-to-back games with 35 or more points, 5 or more rebounds, 5 or more assists, and 5 or more three-pointers, becoming only the second player to achieve this feat after Kobe Bryant, the focus shifted from comparisons to Luka writing his own chapter in LakersNation.

However, while the numbers impress, the underlying story is emotional. Dallas was where he spent his formative years in basketball. He grew up there professionally, carried the city’s dreams, and set its records. So when he says, “It’s always going to be something,” it’s not mere nostalgia; it represents unfinished business. A reunion will happen, maybe not in this preseason, but soon enough.

And when it does, expect more than just handshakes and hugs. Anticipate Luka reminding Dallas and the entire league that while you can trade the player, you can’t extinguish the fire he leaves behind.