Luka Doncic’s Fiancée Starts off Friday With Powerful Message While Helping Lakers Star Change Major NBA Conception

Luka Doncic isn’t just changing cities. He’s changing the conversation. Months after his blockbuster trade to the Lakers, one that sent NBA fans and front offices into collective disbelief, Luka Doncic is quietly silencing the doubters. And the loudest support isn’t coming from teammates, coaches, or fans. It’s coming from home. This is no longer about a jersey swap. Rather, this is about legacy, transformation, and a player who was written off for what he wasn’t… and is now being celebrated for what he’s becoming. Because for the first time in a long time, Luka’s story isn’t just being written in game logs or box scores. It’s unfolding in kitchens, in quiet workouts, in early-morning affirmations, and love.

Anamaria Goltes, Luka’s longtime fiancée, sent social media into a soft spiral on Friday morning with a cryptic, heartfelt Instagram Story. It showed a calendar marked “31 May” with a powerful message in Slovenian: “SVET SE BO ODSRAL TAKRAT, KO BO MOC LJUBEZNI ZMAGALA LJUBEZEN PO MOĆI.” Translation? “The world will be repaired when the power of love conquers love through power.” Her caption: “Pa dobro jutro! ❤️” — or simply, “Good morning.”

It was more than a poetic start to the day. For those following Luka’s post-trade arc, it felt like a quiet statement of purpose. Because if there’s one thing fueling Luka Doncic right now, it’s love. Love for the game. Love from those closest to him. And maybe, just maybe, love for proving everyone wrong.

New city, new diet, new Doncic?

The Mavericks didn’t just trade away their franchise player in February; they sent a message. Behind closed doors, insiders say Dallas grew frustrated with Luka Doncic’s conditioning. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported his weight had ballooned into the high 260s. As the whispers got louder, the love became conditional for Mavs. But the Lakers took the gamble, and now Luka’s making sure it pays off.

The 26-year-old ended the regular season, averaging 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists. And in five playoff games? That jumped to 30.2 points. Not bad for a guy allegedly out of shape, right? But numbers were never the issue. It was the eye test. The energy and… the edge. So what changed? According to those close to him, everything. Luka didn’t sulk. He trained, lifted, and cleaned up his diet—thanks in large part to Anamaria, who’s been posting glimpses of home-cooked, nutrient-packed meals. One recent photo of Luka Doncic doing an 88-lb single-leg deadlift showed visible cuts in his arms, a sharp contrast to earlier months.

The difference? You could literally see it. Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times wrote, “There were people in his camp who felt as though he was in store for a big offseason because of the humiliation he felt in the discussions about his work ethic and conditioning.” Now? That offseason is here. And Luka Doncic’s not wasting a second. With EuroBasket 2025 approaching fast, Luka Doncic has committed to suiting up for Slovenia—his first public step toward redemption. Sure, there’s always the joke—miss the playoffs and get shipped straight to EuroBasket like it’s NBA summer school. But for Luka, this isn’t a punishment, but a statement.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka is reportedly watching closely. And why wouldn’t he? If Luka Doncic comes back lighter, sharper, and hungrier, L.A. might just have the piece they need to reignite a title run. Because back home, the fans have noticed too. His slimmer look at a Real Madrid game went viral, with fans flooding social media with hype and warnings to the rest of the league.

Was Luka’s trade about motivation all along? Maybe. But what’s clear now is that revenge did not fuel this “new” Luka. He’s fueled by purpose. And thanks to Anamaria’s quiet support—whether it’s through food, encouragement, or morning messages—that purpose has never looked sharper. So yeah, the power of love might just repair the world. And Luka Doncic? He’s starting with himself.