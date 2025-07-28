Luka Doncic’s Trainer Confirms Grueling Plan to Restore What He Lost Since Rookie Year

When Luka Doncic landed in Los Angeles, no one saw it coming. A mid-season trade for Anthony Davis left fans stunned. So why would Dallas part ways with their franchise star? “I believe that defense wins championships,” said Mavs GM Nico Harrison to ESPN. He argued Doncic didn’t fit their long-term vision. But what truly raised eyebrows were reports that Luka’s weight had climbed past 260 pounds, sparking concern about his durability.

That explanation didn’t sit right with everyone. Reggie Miller called it “character assassination” and pointed out, “You don’t become a First Team All-NBA player five years in a row if you’re not in shape.” Shaquille O’Neal added his voice too, saying, “He doesn’t look out of shape to me.” He also revealed a joke from one of his best friends, “Fat Luka is better than 99.9 percent of all the guards in the game.” Well, whether the criticism was valid or not, Luka certainly took notice.

Since the trade, Luka has been proving that point with action. With LeBron James no longer the central figure, the Lakers are going all-in on Doncic. And Luka? He’s responded with complete commitment. Right after his final game, he flew back to Slovenia and told his trainer, “I want to start immediately.” Instead of resting, he dove into a strict offseason program with two workouts per day. Lifting, mobility, court work, you name it, he’s doing it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His transformation hasn’t just been physical; it’s been strategic. Luka now follows intermittent fasting, waiting until noon to eat after finishing a 90-minute workout. “Macek took charge of the workouts—except Sundays, Dončić hit two per day,” Men’s Health reported. His meals are packed with protein, sometimes up to 250 grams a day. To manage inflammation, he cut gluten, added red fruits, nuts, and omega-3s like salmon and avocado. “The only quantity that we measure is the protein,” said Almendros, his nutritionist.

AD

via Imago Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after not getting a foul call in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

But he’s not trying to be perfect; his focus is on just staying consistent. During the season, travel makes strict fasting harder, so the routine flexes a bit. Still, the structure is there. From macro-matching carbs to a diet rich in vitamins and minerals, Luka’s approach is built for performance, not just appearances. He’s not chasing a six-pack. He’s chasing wins. And as the Lakers bet their future on him, Luka Doncic looks more ready than ever to lead.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How Luka Dončić’s summer training is quietly redefining his athletic identity

The shift in Luka Dončić’s physique is no longer subtle. It shows in how his Jordan Brand jersey hangs, in the lean definition across his arms, and in his ease through complex workouts without fatigue. “Just visually, I would say my whole body looks better,” Dončić admits. That quiet recognition comes after a summer filled with structure, sacrifice, and science-backed effort aimed at elevating performance beyond what stats alone can capture.

Critics have often fixated on Luka Dončić’s frame. Harsh comments followed a charity game last August, and speculation continued well into the summer with absurd Ozempic rumors. However, few saw the intense training behind the scenes. Superset workouts, over 250 grams of daily protein, gluten-free routines, and intermittent fasting have all played a role. “If I stop now, it was all for nothing,” Dončić said, fully committed to his offseason transformation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A key focus has been eccentric force, an athletic trait rarely praised but central to Luka Dončić’s unique game. It is the power to decelerate, to stop suddenly, and control movement. “Not everything is jumping high,” Dončić explained. “I think I’m very athletic in other stuff. Balancing, controlling my body, what I do when I stop, slowing down.” Yet even in terms of verticality, Dončić impressed early. “This year, we didn’t measure the jumping yet,” he said. “But I think it’s a little bit higher.”

Team Luka, a trio of specialists hired in 2023, has helped create this shift. From force plate testing in Madrid to structured rest periods without basketball, every part of Luka Dončić’s routine is now tailored to long-term dominance. “This year, with my team, I think we did a huge step. But this is just the start,” he stated.