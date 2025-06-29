Luka Doncic Trade Breaches Unwritten Rule as Nico Harrison Makes Bold Claim About Mavs Fans

The Luka Doncic trade snowballed into something that Nico Harrison could not have predicted. While the GM knew people would not be pleased with his decision, he had no idea about the extent of backlash that was to follow. “Fire Nico” chants began echoing the city of Dallas, and the executive even received death threats from angry fans. While Nico faced the brunt of the criticism, turns out, Mavs’ situation behind the scenes was not too great either.

During a recent podcast appearance, Mike Marshall, Mavs’ former VP of Content detailed his misery amid the Doncic trade, “I don’t know if you understand what a VP of content does whenever there is a player like Luka on your team. Like we have somewhat of a relationship. I know all of his management. I know all of his people. We went to Madrid because of him a year before. I’ve met his mom. I’ve met his dad. I know all these people… I don’t know, I wasn’t feeling for him even at that point. I was like definitely feeling for myself because I helped whatever percentage you want to lay on what I did for him and his legacy.”

Well, a major part of Mike’s job was to build Luka up as a franchise superstar through the content that Mavs put out. That included visiting Spain in 2023 for a preseason game between Mavs and Doncic’s former team Real Madrid. For seven years, Mike poured his heart and soul into making Luka one of the most beloved NBA figures. “Does he become a fan favorite or not without this messaging and without us doing as much as we did? I don’t know, whatever the percentage is, but I helped build his legacy. I helped make him as popular as he was. That was my job.” He remarked. But Nico’s one decision ruined his years of hard work.

A frustrated Marshall continued, “You just traded it. You just threw it all away. Not just that he’s gone, you traded him and you pissed every single person that in my heart of hearts I’m working for. I’m working for the fans.” Unfortunately, Mike’s misery didn’t end there. After Luka got traded, it became his responsibility to salvage Mavs’ reputation amid the continuous backlash. So, the former employee blamed Nico and the Mavs management for putting him in a problematic situation and breaking an unwritten rule, “There’s some agreements you make when you start working somewhere, some unspoken agreements that you make with your employer. And one of those is like you’re not gonna use me as a human shield and completely tarnish my career’s work to that point. And that broke that.” While the haunting memories of that period remain, Nico is hoping for things to change with the arrival of Cooper Flagg.

Nico Harrison hoping for Dallas fans to ‘see his vision’ as Mavs’ Cooper Flagg era begins

Well, people of Dallas have not forgiven Nico for trading their biggest superstar since Dirk Nowitzki. Even during the draft watch party at AAC a few days ago, “Fire Nico” chants echoed the arena amid Cooper Flagg’s selection. However, the GM is hoping for the backlash to finally fade away with the Duke star’s arrival, “I’m hoping so. I’m assuming so a little bit, maybe.”

He believes acquiring a young star of Flagg’s calibre would help mend his relationship with the fans. “We’re in ‘win now’ mode, and we have a really good team, and Cooper adds to that. I think the fans can finally start to see the vision.” Nico boldly claimed.

Although it seems nearly impossible to fill Luka’s shoes, if anyone can do it, it might be Cooper. He has already made his intentions clear and is aiming to have massive success in Dallas, “I’m coming in just trying to learn and trying to get better every single day. And I think if I can do that to the best of my ability, I think expectations and pressures that other people will put on me and our team, that will kind of work itself out. So, I’m just trying to come in and be the best that I can be and just win at the highest level.” Winning the title is clearly the ultimate goal. If Flagg is able to achieve it, maybe Dallas will finally start forgiving Nico for his mistake. What do you think?