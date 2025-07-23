Luka Doncic Warned About Rob Pelinka’s Behavior as Details Of Secret Marcus Smart Conversation Emerge

This offseason, the Lakers made a full-on shift. With LeBron’s era winding down, the franchise is clearly leaning toward Luka Doncic as its new centerpiece. Their roster moves show it. Deandre Ayton joined on a two-year deal as a rim-running partner for Luka. Jake LaRavia came in to stretch the floor with his 42% three-point shooting. Jaxson Hayes re-signed, and they added Adou Thiero. But among all the additions, one name sparked the most chatter: Marcus Smart.

Smart landed with the Lakers after a quiet buyout from the Wizards. He signed a two-year, $11 million deal and is expected to bring his experience to the City of Angels besides leadership. What raised eyebrows was that Luka helped recruit him. Asked on ESPN LA how much Luka influenced his decision, Smart said, “Oh, he’s big time… checking in… trying to see how I can get over here… to help do something great.” He mentioned their shared focus on chasing a title. He stated, “We all have our eye on one thing and that’s to try to win the championship.” But some think that hm being so involved in these decisions may not be a good idea!

Then came the caution from Laker’s Lounge. Anthony Irwin read the chat, “Did Rob leak that Luka advocated for Smart in case it goes horribly wrong?” While Harrison Faigen didn’t believe that was the case. What’s his reasoning for that? Well, in his words, “Luka is new enough to the Rob experience that like AD and LeBron that first summer. He doesn’t know any better than to say that he’s involved with the roster and like brag about it.” Faigen is worried that Luka doesn’t understand the potential pitfalls of recruiting a player who doesn’t end up performing well.

The concern isn’t random, after all; it draws from history. In 2021, LeBron James and AD reportedly backed the Westbrook trade. It didn’t go well, and Rob Pelinka took heat, but not all of it. Now Luka might be stepping into similar waters without knowing the risks. That moment became a cautionary tale. And some fear Luka’s involvement could be spun the same way if Smart underperforms.

Faigen warned that Luka’s still new to Rob’s playbook. He explained that this move feels safe now, but it could be used against Luka later. However, he also thinks that this move is not that risky. Faigen claimed, “This is such a low-risk move where you’re just basically like signing the guy for free.” He compared it to a stealthy trade: D’Lo and second-rounders turning into Ayton, Smart, and LaRavia. On paper, it sounds like a win. But when a front office needs a scapegoat, they don’t wait for the paper to age.

Marcus Smart says Luka Doncic’s call sparked his move to the Lakers

Marcus Smart had options after parting ways with the Wizards, but one phone call changed everything. When he got the call that Luka Doncic wanted him in Los Angeles, it didn’t feel real at first. “I’m working out, and I get a call from my agent. Luka reached out. I’m like, ‘Yeah, whatever.’ Then another day, same thing…” But that disbelief quickly turned into excitement. “Now it’s real. No longer ‘what ifs.’ It’s something we need to talk about.” That moment sparked the first steps toward Smart wearing purple and gold.

Smart may not have had a deep bond with Luka before this move, but the mutual respect was always there. “I wouldn’t say it was a relationship. But we had a mutual understanding and respect for each other. After every game, playing, it was always flowers…” Smart knew Luka’s game well. They had faced off many times. “I’ve played against Luka a lot. Been on a lot on the opposing end of Luka Magic.” The chance to finally be on the same side of that firepower made joining the Lakers feel right.

During his introductory press conference, Smart shared how meaningful Luka’s outreach truly was. “When you get a guy like Luka calling… to see if you want to join something special that he’s trying to cook up over here, for him to say that he needed my help, that meant a lot.” It wasn’t just a casual call; it was Luka’s way of building something new. Smart could sense the urgency and intention behind it. For a player like him, who thrives on competitiveness and leadership, the pitch couldn’t have come from a better voice.

Beyond the recruitment, Smart believes this move fits his identity. Asked how he sees himself alongside Luka and the rest of the squad, Smart didn’t hesitate. “Very well. Very well. I feel like what I bring this team could use…because of the competitor that I am and the competitive nature that this team is, I think I’m gonna fit very well.” He knows the Lakers lacked defensive grit last season. Now, he steps in as their best perimeter defender since Alex Caruso. And judging by his confidence, he’s ready to lead from day one.