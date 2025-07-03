Magic Johnson Has No Words for Deandre Ayton Signing as Rob Pelinka’s Next Target Revealed

Magic Johnson isn’t exactly known for staying quiet on social media. Bold takes? Always. Unfiltered declarations? You bet. But when the DeAndre Ayton-to-Lakers news hit, Magic pulled a move no one saw coming: total silence. Seriously — not a single word. He simply posted a screenshot from NBA TV and Bleacher Report quoting Chris Haynes: “DeAndre Ayton is expected to sign with the Lakers.” That’s it. No caption or fire emojis. No “Lakers Nation, stand up.” Just… nothing. And weirdly, that silence is louder than anything he could’ve ever said.

For a man who typically narrates Lakers news like it’s gospel, this post felt more like a signal, one that left fans squinting between the lines. Does he approve? Is he skeptical? Is it not done yet? Nobody knows. And until Magic decides to elaborate himself, Laker Nation will keep reading into his punctuation-free post like it’s a state secret. But that’s not all, people.

Brian Windhorst just revealed what Rob Pelinka’s next move could be! When asked about what he thinks of the whole Al Horford situation, Brian, ever the straightforward, said, “The Lakers are badly in need of a center, so they have been involved with that too. So I would expect there’s a decent chance that he continues his career out here on the West Coast with either Golden State or LA.” What happens next, though? Come back here to find out!

(This is a developing story…)