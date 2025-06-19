Magic Johnson Reveals Private Call Details With Jeanie Buss in Aftermath of Lakers’ $10B Sell

For the first time in 46 years, the Buss family will no longer have control of the Lakers. In a blockbuster update by Shams Charania, Jeanie Buss is entering an agreement to sell majority ownership of the LA franchise to primary owner of the LA Dodgers, Mark Walter. It’s the largest sale of a professional sports franchise in history, valued at $10 billion. And turns out, Lakers legend Magic Johnson got on a private call with Jeanie to congratulate her on this historic feat.

“I just talked to my sister Jeanie Buss to tell her congratulations, and that I’m so happy for her and family. I told her that her dad Dr. Buss would be very proud of her for getting $10B for the Lakers, the largest sports franchise sale in history!” Magic tweeted, revealing the details of his conversation with Jeanie.

When Jerry Buss bought the Lakers back in 1979, it was a $67.5 million deal that also included NHL’s LA Kings and Inglewood’s Forum. And Jeanie has done an incredible job of running the franchise since Jerry’s passing in 2013, increasing its value to $10 billion. Her dad would surely be proud as Magic remarked.

