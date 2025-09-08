Malik Beasley Breaks Silence on NBA Future After Clearing Offseason Allegations

Malik Beasley’s offseason has been nothing short of turbulent. The NBA guard, once praised for his scoring and sharpshooting, faced a federal gambling investigation this past June. Before things spiraled, Beasley was coming off a standout season with the Detroit Pistons, averaging 16.3 points per game and setting a franchise record with 212 three-pointers. He seemed on track for a three-year, $42 million contract extension. But the gambling probe shook discussions with the Pistons and left fans questioning his immediate future in the league.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The troubles didn’t stop there. By mid-summer, Beasley’s financial issues surfaced publicly as he was evicted from his Detroit high-rise apartment. Court records showed he owed $21,505 in unpaid rent, and his landlord had filed two lawsuits earlier this year. Beasley did not respond to the second suit, which led to a default judgment of $7,355. The eviction, paired with his legal battles, painted a grim picture of the challenges he faced beyond basketball.

Then Beasley posted a striking Instagram caption: “Step into my world. where we dont listen to the outside noise 💯 where we don’t quit.. where we live to the fullest.. not given af about anything that’s not important to us.. 🖤 year 10 is approaching.. probably the most interesting one of them all.. and the goal remains the same .. be better than last year 😈 my decision is near 👀.” But what does he mean by “my decision is near”? Is he hinting at choosing a new team, taking a break, or something bigger? He seems determined to ignore distractions and focus on improvement, yet the post leaves fans questioning his next move.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MALIK BEASLEY (@mbeasy5) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

As of September 8, 2025, Beasley remains a free agent. After a standout season with Detroit, the offseason’s legal and financial issues have complicated his path. The Instagram post might suggest he is weighing his next step carefully. Will he prioritize returning to the NBA immediately or take time to reset? Regardless, his skill and scoring ability make him an attractive option. Fans are left wondering how the guard will transform this chaotic period into a new chapter in his career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Malik Beasley cleared in the investigation and eyes free agent market

Following the tumultuous offseason, Malik Beasley might finally see a clearer path to his next NBA chapter. His attorneys confirmed that he is no longer a target of the federal gambling investigation. While he has not been charged, and the probe could still involve him or lead to league discipline, this development may open doors for Beasley as he weighs options for the 2025-26 season. Could this mean a fresh start is finally within reach for the talented sharpshooter?

AD

Beasley was expected to cash in after another strong season, shooting over 41 percent from three-point range, averaging 16.3 points per game in all 82 games. A three-year, $42 million deal with Detroit had been under discussion before the investigation surfaced. Now that the deal is off the table, leaving him to consider multiple paths. Teams across the league could see him as a high-value shooting option, but matching the salary he desires will be a key hurdle.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Possible destinations vary widely. Detroit could still bring him back on a non-Bird rights deal worth $7.2 million annually, offering more than other suitors. The Brooklyn Nets could provide the salary he expected while using him as a trade chip. Indiana, Chicago, Charlotte, Washington, Sacramento, Golden State, Los Angeles, New York, San Antonio, and Dallas all present unique scenarios depending on cap space and roster needs. Each option raises questions: Will Beasley chase money, playing time, or a long-term fit?

For Beasley, the decision extends beyond earnings. His skill as one of the league’s top volume shooters is undeniable, and “he will garner plenty of interest from around the league,” Robby Kalland noted. The real challenge is choosing a team where he can rebuild momentum while proving himself. Fans now watch closely, wondering which franchise will offer him both opportunity and stability in the coming season.