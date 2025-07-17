Malika Andrews Reveals What Was on Her Mind Throughout ESPY Award Night Amid Uncertain ESPN Future

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If there’s one person who knows how to keep it cool while the internet stares closely, it’s Malika Andrews. The face of NBA Today stepped out at the 2025 ESPYs looking flawless, and yet, fans weren’t just gawking at the glam. With her ESPN contract inching toward expiry and whispers about a potential move to ABC swirling louder than ever, everyone had the same question: What’s going on behind that smile? The moment she walked the carpet, speculation lit up like a playoff buzzer beater.

People aren’t just watching what she says on air- they’re side-eyeing her outfits and dissecting every Instagram caption she’s dropped in the past month. They’re reading between the lines. And Malika, who’s been hinting at change without spelling it out, knows how to keep the mystery going. After all, we’ve seen her tease GMA appearances, casually flash ABC-branded mugs, and soak up New York sunsets. All while keeping ESPN completely silent about her next steps.

Now, she’s thrown a little more fuel on the fire. Malika posted a series of stunning ESPY night photos, all elegance and glow, captioned: “Playing dress up at the 2025 ESPYs with the best dates 🤩 … But all night I was really thinking about getting to the last slide!” Fans instantly zoomed in. What was the last slide? The vibe? A signal? The caption, subtle yet loaded, made one thing clear- her mind was somewhere beyond just the night’s glitter and cameras.

So while fans were busy rating her red carpet look, Malika may have been writing her own transition. One post at a time. This is the same anchor who accidentally said “Colin Cowherd” instead of Cedric Coward at the NBA Draft and watched the internet blow up in minutes. And maybe this one is less about a fashion statement and more about a professional one. Stay tuned, because this one’s unfolding in real-time.

Now, as we zoom out of the ESPY dazzle and slide into the bigger picture, one question keeps circling back. What exactly is next for Malika Andrews? That’s where things start to heat up.

Malika’s ESPN future: Quiet shifts, loud signals

When Front Office Sports revealed that Malika Andrews’ ESPN contract expires this fall, it didn’t just raise eyebrows- it kicked off a rumor mill loud enough to drown out draft night noise. With major networks like NBC and Amazon hunting top-tier talent, her silence felt louder by the day. She hasn’t said anything official, and neither has ESPN. But if you’ve followed the subtle signs, it’s hard to ignore the narrative forming around her next chapter.

Andrews hasn’t just stayed visible; she’s strategically present. Her recent guest stints on ABC, a calm sunset video along NYC’s Hudson River, and those coffee-cup clues all seem like breadcrumbs. One story featured an ABC-branded mug with the caption “Happy Monday” and a script next to it. Another gave us a peek behind the Good Morning America curtain with a cheerful “GOOOOOOD MORNING!! ☀️” as cameras and crew buzzed behind her. These aren’t random. They’re rehearsals for something bigger, maybe.

And then there’s the Robin Roberts comparison. Many insiders wonder if Malika is eyeing a broader platform- morning TV, long-form interviews, or even becoming the kind of household name you don’t have to be a basketball fan to know. She’s 30, sharp, calm under pressure, and already tested in front of millions. That ESPN contract clock is ticking, but if her posts are any clue, she’s not just counting down. She’s mapping out. And the destination might be closer than we think.

