Malika Andrews Teases New ABC Commitments Amid Uncertain ESPN Future

Malika Andrews has grown into one of the most recognizable names in sports media. From writing NBA features to anchoring NBA Today, her rise has been steady and sure. She brings a certain calm on screen, whether she’s hosting NBA Countdown or covering the Finals. Even though she’s only 30, she’s built a resume many dream of. But now, fans are starting to ask: What happens when her ESPN contract runs out? And the guesses are wild.

A month ago, reports surfaced that both Malika and Brian Windhorst are approaching free agency. Front Office Sports reported, “Andrews’ ESPN deal expires this fall.” ESPN hasn’t commented. And with major networks like NBC and Amazon looking to scoop up top talent, it adds to the suspense. Andrews has had an incredible rise. She anchors two of ESPN’s biggest NBA shows, and the league itself endorsed her as a trusted face. That’s rare. With her deal expiring soon, some believe she could follow in the footsteps of Robin Roberts.

So is Malika eyeing a shift into morning television? It might not be that far-fetched. She posted a short sunset video along New York’s Hudson River, looking relaxed as the sky turned golden. The caption read, “Summer sunset walks in New York City are the best 🤎.” Maybe it was just a quiet moment. Or maybe it was something more. Just recently, she appeared as a guest host on ABC. Not once. Then came something even more subtle today.

via Imago Oct 23, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Malika Andrews on the ESPN NBA Countdown live set at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The very next story, again a ABC-branded mug, the caption read “Happy Monday.” And on the table? A script: Malika: Doing a show on Jannik Sinner, the first Italian to win Wimbledon. A couple of days back, another post was added to the conversation. Malika shared a behind-the-scenes shot from Good Morning America.

A GMA-branded mug and metal straw sat neatly on the table. Her caption? “GOOOOOOD MORNING!! ☀️” Behind the setup, you could see the studio in motion. Cameras, screens, and crew, all in action. For someone whose contract clock is ticking, the timing couldn’t feel more deliberate.

Malika Andrews mixes up names, and Colin Cowherd responds

Live TV doesn’t always go as planned, especially during high-pressure moments like the NBA Draft. A few weeks back, Malika Andrews had one of those blink-and-you’ll-miss-it mix-ups. During ESPN’s coverage of the 2025 NBA Draft, she introduced the No. 11 pick in a way that left fans stunned. The Portland Trail Blazers selected Cedric Coward out of Washington State. But Malika accidentally called him someone very unexpected: “So the Portland Trailblazers select Colin Cowherd here,” she said on air.

The name sounded close, but the image of Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd being drafted by an NBA team sparked instant reactions online. After all, Cowherd is 61 years old and nowhere near any basketball court. NBA fans wasted no time turning the blunder into a viral moment. Clips of the error spread quickly, and it became one of the night’s most talked-about moments outside of the actual picks. It was all in good fun, but the internet didn’t let it go quietly.

To his credit, Cowherd leaned into the moment with humor. He posted a photoshopped image of himself in a Trail Blazers jersey, standing confidently in front of a draft backdrop. Alongside it, he wrote, “Nothing against Memphis, but this would have been epic.” The post instantly went viral, adding to the light-hearted nature of the situation. Even without being drafted, Cowherd found a way to win that night.

While the Blazers later traded Cedric Coward to the Memphis Grizzlies, the mix-up gave everyone a brief pause from the seriousness of the night.