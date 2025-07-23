Marcus Smart Says Exactly What Rob Pelinka Needs to Hear After Official Lakers Welcome

Despite last season’s third seed finish in the Western Conference, the Lakers clearly had some glaring voids in their roster. It became evident when the Timberwolves knocked them out in the first round with a gentleman’s sweep. So, heading into the summer, Rob Pelinka knew he needed to make major upgrades to become a legitimate contender. That vision led to the signing of former DPOY, Marcus Smart. And Pelinka couldn’t be happier about it.

Addressing how Smart’s addition helps the Lakers, the GM said in his official statement, “Adding a player like Marcus Smart to our roster allows us to compete at the highest level. Marcus epitomizes what it means to prioritize winning above all else – whether that’s making huge plays on the defensive end or hitting critical shots in key moments of the most intense games.”

Only three years ago, Marcus bagged the DPOY trophy, becoming the first guard to do so since Gary Payton in 1996. He averaged 12.1 points and nearly two steals that season. During his nine-year tenure in Boston, the Celtics were perennial title contenders and Smart was arguably the best perimeter defender in the league. That’s exactly what Lakers were looking for. “He knows and understands playoff winning and will be a key leadership voice in our group.” Pelinka added. Turns out, Marcus is coming in with the same mentality.

Revealing his intentions heading into his debut season with the Lakers, Smart said, “The main goal, the reason you go out and compete the way you compete, is to try to win championships. And what better place to be able to do that than here, where the show starts and where the show ends. That was definitely a big part of it.” That’s exactly what Pelinka needed to hear, as it would now shut down the speculations of the GM shifting his focus from ‘win-now’ mentality to building for the future.

Following his underwhelming run in Memphis and Washington, plagued by injuries, Smart is coming to LA to revive his career and get the same feeling he was used to in Boston. “Being able to get back on that stage, being able to get to a team that definitely could use me. And I know I can make an impact and help as well and that was the perfect fit here.” He added. And maybe, just maybe, this move will motivate LeBron James to stay.

Lakers’ Marcus Smart signing could make LeBron James’ decision easier

Heading into the summer, there were major doubts about Pelinka’s vision for the future. Many believed he was ready to move on from the LeBron era and build around Luka for the next decade. Speculations grew when Lakers let Dorian Finney-Smith depart in free agency and signed young stars Jake LaRavia and Deandre Ayton.

via Imago LeBron James

Amid this revamp, Rich Paul made it clear that LeBron “wants to compete for a championship” and is closely assessing Lakers’ offseason moves. “We do want to evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career.” He added. Four interested suitors even approached the agent to inquire about James’ availability.

But now that both Pelinka and Smart have made it clear that Lakers intend to compete for a championship, LeBron might not have to go somewhere else to fulfil his desire. Clearly, the GM has taken care of Lakers’ two biggest problems from last season, lack of size and perimeter defense. “Surrounding our stars with two-way players like Marcus is critical to our overall vision of how we want to play and win next season. This is an exciting player acquisition, for sure.” Pelinka added. So, LeBron might not be going anywhere after all. What do you think?