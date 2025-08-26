Mark Cuban Apologises To Dallas Mavericks Community Who Remain Unhappy With New Ownership

Mark Cuban’s sale of the Dallas Mavericks in late 2023 was massive, at about $3.5 billion. It ended a 23-year run during which he became the face of the team. Following the sale, Cuban kept a 27% stake and was expected by many to still steer basketball choices. Then came reports that the league would not allow a control clause, which clouded who was in charge.

The temperature spiked when the new group led by Miriam Adelson and governor Patrick Dumont approved a blockbuster in February 2025 in the form of the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers for Anthony Davis. This action, more than any other, has defined the rocky start for the new ownership group, and even triggered protests outside the arena. The new ownership has even been rumored to be considering a move away from Dallas. And now, even Mark Cuban has come out to express regret over the surprise sale.

DLLS Mavs shared a video on X featuring Mark Cuban directly addressing the disappointed fanbase. In a moment of rare candidness from a professional sports owner, Cuban offered a personal apology. “I’m sorry,” he stated, acknowledging the hurt feelings. “I had to do what’s best for my life and my family… You know, Father Time’s undefeated. And so, you know, something was going to happen at some point, no matter what. And I just wanted to do it on my terms.” This was the first time he publicly expressed regret over the handling of the sale.

This apology, however, does little to reverse the concrete changes that have left fans reeling. Mark Cuban revealed a crucial detail that adds a layer of frustration. He once said “In a social media world today, the critics of the ownership of any professional sports team can be brutal… I don’t want my kids potentially feeling the pressure to walk into my spot as owner and try to deal with that”.

Cuban went on to explain that he still wanted to run the basketball side of things, but that did not prove possible. “I fully expected to run basketball,” he confessed. “The NBA wouldn’t let me put it in the contract. They took it out”. This admission confirms the fears of many that the visionary behind the Mavericks’ culture has been completely sidelined, leaving the team’s direction in the hands of new ownership whose priorities appear to be fundamentally different.

The apology also sits beside Dumont’s loud defense of the infamous Luka Doncic trade. Dumont told The Dallas Morning News “It’s hard to make tough decisions. But when you want to pursue excellence in an organization, you have to make the tough decisions”.

This was followed by ESPN quoting him claiming that the Mavericks had no plans of moving from Dallas and that resources were not the issue. However, obvious issues persist.

And while Mark Cuban’s words show a recognition of the pain caused, the new reality in Dallas is one where financial considerations and a new definition of “culture” have taken precedence. Taking over the beloved, fan-centric identity Cuban cultivated. This has created a deep well of discontent that a simple “I’m sorry” cannot easily erase.

The root of the discontent among Mavs

The frustration within the Mavericks community stems from a fundamental clash between the legacy of the old guard and the vision of the new. Under Mark Cuban, the franchise was known for its transparent, if sometimes chaotic, passion for basketball above all else. The new ownership, led by Patrick Dumont, has made decisions that fans perceive as being driven by cold business logic, ather than a love for the game and the city, creating a palpable trust deficit.

The decision to trade Luka Dončić for Anthony Davis was the catalyst for widespread outrage, but it is just one part of a larger pattern. Fans point to the swift dismissal of key front-office personnel and a perceived scaling back of community programs as evidence that the new owners view the Mavericks as a pure commercial asset. Rather than a civic institution. This has led to protests outside the arena and a constant, vocal backlash on social media platforms.

Furthermore, despite firm denials from both the league and ownership, persistent rumors of a potential relocation to Las Vegas continue to fuel anxiety. Exploratory talks about new arena sites outside of Dallas, combined with the Adelson family’s deep ties to the Las Vegas casino industry, have made fans deeply suspicious of the long-term plan.

This combination of a shocking trade, a loss of beloved leadership, and an uncertain future has left the Mavericks community feeling unsettled and unheard. Turning a once-vibrant relationship into a strained negotiation.