Mark Cuban Plans Mavericks Return Amid Anthony Davis Trade Wish – Reports

The Dallas Mavericks organization continues to navigate turmoil, having fired General Manager Nico Harrison this week following a disappointing 3-9 start to the season. This decision, coming just nine months after Harrison’s blockbuster trade of Luka Doncic, has sparked major speculation about the future direction of the franchise, including the potential exit of Anthony Davis and the return of a familiar face to power.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On the FanDuel TV show “Run It Back,” former NBA star John Wall shared significant insight into Anthony Davis’s state of mind. “I wish he was healthy so they could try to see what they have and wait till Kyrie come back,” Wall stated, setting up his belief that the current situation is unsustainable. He then delivered the core of his report, indicating Davis’s desire for a change.

Wall directly addressed Davis’s future, suggesting the star big man is ready to move on from Dallas. “But I think at this point, AD’s probably done with it. To be honest, I don’t want to speak for him, but he’s probably want to move forward.” This comment points to a growing frustration within the Mavericks’ key acquisition, who has played only five games this season due to a left calf strain.

ADVERTISEMENT

The speculation then turned to a specific destination, with Wall invoking Davis’s hometown. “You can’t believe everything you hear on the news, but you’ll be hearing he want to go back to Chicago and see what’s going on.” This aligns with long-standing rumors linking the Chicago-born Davis to the Bulls, a team that has started the season 6-5 and could be looking for a franchise cornerstone.

Wall concluded by endorsing a full rebuild for the Mavericks, centered around their new young talent. “So I think they’re trying to blow it up, you know what I mean? Build around Cooper Flag.” This perspective suggests the team might be better off accumulating assets and building for the future rather than persisting with the current underperforming and injured roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davis’s tenure in Dallas has been marred by the same injury issues that have followed him throughout his career. He is currently set to miss his seventh straight game, with team governor Patrick Dumont reportedly requesting medical data confirming Davis is not at risk of aggravating his left calf strain before clearing him to return.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Cuban’s Return and a Roster Overhaul

In the wake of Harrison’s dismissal, a major shift in the Mavericks’ power structure is reportedly underway. According to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, “I’m told that Mark Cuban, the Mavs’ minority owner who was exiled from basketball operations by Harrison, is back at the table.” This signals a return to influence for the longtime face of the franchise, who had been sidelined from basketball decisions following the Doncic trade.

Imago Jan 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Mark Cuban looks on during the second quarter between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The changes are expected to be swift and significant. Mannix’s report also indicated that “radical roster changes have already been discussed by Dallas’s new brain trust.” This directly supports the idea that everyone, including Anthony Davis, could be available as the team plots a new course after a disastrous start.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further internal changes are being considered, with speculation that current head coach Jason Kidd could be in line for a front office role. Kidd, a former Mavericks player and champion, is seen as a figure who could help repair the relationship with a disillusioned fanbase and bring franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki back into the organizational fold.

The logic behind a potential Davis trade is strengthened by the presence of rookie Cooper Flagg. Building around the 18-year-old Flagg’s timeline, rather than that of the 32-year-old, often-injured Davis, represents a clear philosophical pivot for a team that owns its draft pick in a reportedly deep 2025 draft.