Mat Ishbia Sends Clear Message to Jordan Ott as Kevin Durant Trade Decision Looms

The Phoenix Suns’ season exit wasn’t just disappointing, but a flashing neon sign screaming, “Time for change.” After back-to-back playoff flops, the desert heat isn’t just from the Arizona sun, it’s from mounting pressure on Mat Ishbia and the front office. Fans aren’t just thirsty for wins anymore, they’re parched for clarity on what’s next, especially with Kevin Durant’s trade drama swirling like a desert storm.

Enter Jordan Ott. Mat Ishbia just introduced a new head coach for the Suns, but more than that, he planted a flag. “Excited to welcome Jordan Ott as our new head coach of the @Suns!” Mat Ishbia posted on X, “Jordan is a young and hungry coach with a relentless work ethic. His leadership and knowledge of the game will make a big impact here in Phoenix as we continue to build our organization together.”

The keyword? Build. Not “chase.” Not “contend.” That word choice alone should make Suns fans sit up, and Kevin Durant sit uncomfortably. And that’s exactly what’s raising eyebrows, because Mat Ishbia’s bold tone comes as reports swirl around another potential pivot — whether or not to move Kevin Durant. After a second-straight early playoff exit, Phoenix is walking the fine line between doubling down or tearing it down, and Ott’s hiring, who has also worked with the Lakers and Nets, could point to a fresh slate.

KD, who turns 37 next season, has two years left on his deal and no clear roadmap to a Finals return. Could Ishbia’s “hungry” new hire be step one of a reset? If you read between the lines, Mat Ishbia’s post wasn’t just a warm welcome — it was an open invitation for a reset. The Suns, once viewed as a title-ready juggernaut, are coming off a second straight season of pure disappointment.

First came the 2024 sweep by Minnesota in the first round. Then, this season, Phoenix didn’t even make the playoffs, finishing 11th in the West. That’s not just a step back. That’s a cliff fall. And now? The most valuable piece on the board is Kevin Durant. With KD heading into Year 18 of playing in the NBA, there’s a growing sense across the league that Ishbia may be gearing up to hit the big red button. A Durant trade wouldn’t just reset Phoenix — it would redefine it. League insiders have quietly floated the idea for weeks. Now, with Ott taking over and no clear path back to contention, the whispers are getting louder.

Mat’s gamble, Durant’s future, and a summer that might reshape it all

Jordan Ott, 39, isn’t your typical “title-or-bust” hire. He’s not some big-name tactician like Mike Budenholzer. He’s never even held a head coaching position before. His background? Assistant gigs in Atlanta, Brooklyn, and most recently with the Lakers, where he earned a rep for being a strong communicator and development guy. In other words, not someone brought in to optimize a top-heavy veteran squad.

So why this now? The Suns were supposed to be in win-now mode. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal cost Phoenix nearly $160 million in 2024–25 alone — a number that will push even higher once the luxury tax kicks in. And then again, Mat Ishbia doesn’t like to hit the brakes. Within months of buying the Suns in early 2023, he swung for the fences, pulling off the Kevin Durant trade that shook the NBA. Not content, he then flipped key assets and draft picks to bring Bradley Beal into the fold, crafting a star-studded trio with Durant and Booker. And then, Mike Budenholzer was fired by the Suns this April. The Suns followed their decision with an official statement, saying, “Competing at the highest level remains our goal, and we failed to meet expectations this season. Our fans deserve better. Change is needed.”

But after two turbulent seasons, Ishbia’s appetite for doubling down seems to be waning. With Durant’s future uncertain and trade talks heating up, the hiring of Jordan Ott signals Mat Ishbia’s pivot toward a fresh start, not a replay of past chaos. If Ott was hired to develop young players, manage egos, and implement a system that works long-term, how does a 36-year-old Kevin Durant fit into that vision? More importantly, does he want to? This is where Mikal Bridges comes in.

Once a Suns cornerstone and key defender in their 2021 Finals run, Bridges now dons the Lakers’ purple and gold after a blockbuster trade. Suns fans are doom-scrolling through salary cap spreadsheets, wondering if they can retool enough to keep KD or if he’s eyeing teams like the Lakers, Knicks, or Sixers as potential landing spots. Nothing is imminent, but when a coaching hire signals a longer rebuild, it’s hard not to wonder who’s still boarding the plane.

For now, though, Mat Ishbia’s move signals patience and a fresh blueprint in Phoenix. But with the KD saga far from over, Suns fans better buckle up. This ride is just getting started.

