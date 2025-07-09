Matt Barnes & Chris Paul’s Private Chats Revealed After 40YO NBA Star’s Retirement Confession

Chris Paul, often called The Point God, has had a journey few can match. From the moment he was picked 4th overall in 2005 by the New Orleans Hornets, CP3 showed he belonged. Over 20 NBA seasons, he’s worn seven jerseys, making each team better. He’s a 12-time All-Star, five-time assist champ, and part of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. Scoring over 20,000 points and hitting 10,000 assists? Only he and LeBron have done that. Through every season, game by game, he showed why he belonged among the best of the best.

This past season, Paul suited up for the Spurs and didn’t miss a single game. That’s 82 starts at 40 years old, while still averaging 8.8 points and 7.4 assists. More than the numbers, it was his presence that mattered. Young players like rookie Stephon Castle looked up to him. His leadership made a difference, and he never let his professionalism slip. But with each game, it started to feel like he was playing with the finish line in sight.

On the All The Smoke podcast, Matt Barnes opened up about his recent conversations with Paul. “I would love to see CP land in a space. I’ve actually been talking to CP a lot lately,” Barnes shared. He made it clear that family is now Paul’s top priority. CP3’s presence at AAU events hasn’t gone unnoticed. As Barnes said, “He wants to play another year, but I know how important it is to be present and be a dad.”

via Imago Dec 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He added, “So getting him somewhere in California, I think, is the goal. So, whether that be the Clippers or another California team, I hope that ends up working out for him.” This comes after Paul finally addressed the retirement talks head-on during a conversation with Jemele Hill. “At the most a year,” he said. It wasn’t just about his body; it was about his family’s voice in it all.

“The more years that go by, it’s more conversations with my family, with my kids,” Paul admitted. Whether he returns or not, fans know they’ve witnessed something rare.

Chris Paul’s Milwaukee rumors grow stronger

The buzz around Chris Paul possibly heading to Milwaukee is starting to feel more real. With Damian Lillard now waived and the Bucks in need of leadership, Paul’s name keeps popping up. According to the Milwaukee Journal, the team believes that “if he were to sign, I’m sure we’d have to get some clarity on the relationship between Paul and Giannis Antetokounmpo.” That’s because the two stars had a heated moment during and after a game earlier this year.

Still, Milwaukee may be willing to overlook that tension. The team sees Paul not just as a replacement but as a leader. His ability to set the pace and manage late-game situations could be what the Bucks need right now. Over the years, the team has occasionally been seen as less attractive, but adding Paul might help flip that perception. If he joins, he’s expected to be the starting point guard from day one.

via Imago Jan 25, 2004; Tallahassee, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard (3) Chris Paul in action against the Florida State Seminoles at the Leon County Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Paul Chapman-Imagn Images

Basketball writer Rik Beaston painted an optimistic picture in Bleacher Report. He stated, “If Paul decides to return to the court, and he signs with Milwaukee, he has the potential to be a playoff difference-maker for a team that has championship aspirations.” It’s not about Paul being the main guy anymore. Instead, he’d play a supporting role that could bring the Bucks back into real title contention.

Beaston added another key insight. “He no longer has to be the guy but, rather, a complement to that player,” he wrote. With stars like Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton out next season, the Eastern Conference looks wide open. Beaston argued, “A Paul-assisted Bucks team would have a real opportunity to climb back into the title hunt.”

The bottom line? Paul may be nearing retirement, but he’s not done yet.

