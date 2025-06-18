Mavs Insider Reveals Cooper Flagg’s Mood After Private Dinner With Dallas Officials

“With the first pick in the 2025 NBA draft, the Dallas Mavericks select Cooper Flagg.” It’s not a prediction, it’s a spoiler. Seven days from now, Adam Silver will stand on the podium and make this announcement. Every signal has been hinting toward it ever since Nico Harrison and Co. won the lottery. And it became even more evident with Flagg’s latest visit to Dallas.

Yes, the Duke star made his official visit to the city on Tuesday. With him being the consensus number 1 pick, there was not a lot of basketball involved as the visit included just a “light on-court component.” Instead, Flagg had a private dinner with a contingent of Mavs officials, strengthening their relationship for hopefully years to come.

Per media veteran Kevin Gray Jr., Flagg was “having fun” on his visit to Dallas, which is a great sign for Mavs fans. Of course, their union seems imminent because out of all the top prospects, Cooper is the only star the Mavs are working out.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devil has also not scheduled any visits or workouts with teams other than Dallas. So, both parties have the same goal in mind. Even Cooper’s mother, Kelly subtly hinted at her son’s future with the Mavs. She liked a fan post on X of Cooper’s Duke highlights that was captioned, “Day one posting a video of Cooper Flagg until he wins a title with the Dallas Mavericks.” Only more reason to believe that Mavs and Flagg want to be together. And head coach Jason Kidd has already begun planning a future with the Duke star.

Jason Kidd addresses Cooper Flagg’s fit in Dallas amid championship aspiration

What makes Flagg potentially joining the Mavs so lethal is that they are not a bottom seeded team. Only last year, they made it to the NBA Finals and were only three wins away from lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy. To add a star of Cooper’s calibre in that setting could make them instant title contenders once again. Although still a teenager, Flagg has every attribute to become a superstar right away. He averaged 19.2 points and nearly eight rebounds during his maiden college season and led Duke to a Final Four appearance.

Even Jason Kidd knows the kind of player he is getting with Flagg, “He doesn’t turn 19 until December, and so just understanding he’s young, but he’s very talented, can play both ends.” Moreover, he will have veteran stars like Kyrie, Klay, and AD guiding him every step of the way, which could be huge for Flagg’s growth in the NBA. “Being able to have older players—and when I say that, out of respect, they’re not dinosaurs—but when you look at the age of 30, Ky, AD, guys that are here, Klay could definitely help him with the process of going through a rookie season… I think this is a great situation for him.” Kidd remarked.

In Dallas, Flagg will not be under pressure to be the primary superstar right away. He can take his time to develop into his role while the veteran stars take care of business. But that doesn’t mean Mavs are going into a rebuild. They still have only one goal in mind, as Kidd revealed, “We are playing for a championship. This isn’t about just rebuilding. He’s going to have help.” On paper, Mavs and Flagg seem like the perfect fit. But do you think their union will meet expectations?