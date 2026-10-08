Mavs vs Rockets: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

The Lone Star rivalry is back as the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets prepare to face off in a matchup loaded with young talent and postseason aspirations. With both teams looking to make a statement, every possession could bring another momentum swing, from explosive scoring runs to hard-fought defensive battles. Here’s everything you need to know before the Mavs vs. Rockets showdown, including where to watch, the latest injury updates, and key details for the game.

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When is the Mavericks vs. Rockets game and what time does it start?

The Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets preseason game is scheduled for Friday, October 9, 2026. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. local time at the Venetian Arena in Cotai, Macao.

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For fans watching from around the world, the game will begin at 7:00 a.m. Central Time and 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time in the United States, while viewers in India can tune in at 5:30 p.m. IST.

Where can you watch Mavericks vs. Rockets live on TV and streaming?

To watch the Dallas Mavs vs. Houston Rockets global preseason game live from Macao on October 9th 2026, you have several television and streaming options tailored to different locations.

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National viewers in the USA can tune in to NBA TV. Local television broadcasts are handled by KFAA 29 for the Dallas-Fort Worth market and by the Space City Home Network for Houston-area fans.

For cord-cutters, the game streams live for free globally at mavs.com and is available on Amazon Prime Video. Out-of-market and international viewers can stream this action via NBA League Pass, while local in-market fans face standard regional blackouts and must rely on home networks or platforms like Fubo.

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What is the Mavericks vs. Rockets injury report for the game?

The Mavs enter the preseason matchup with several players being monitored ahead of tipoff. Kyrie Irving is available after working his way back from a left ACL injury and a subsequent calf strain that sidelined him for an extended period.

Dallas is also monitoring Dereck Lively II, who has been dealing with a foot issue, and Santi Aldama, who is listed with an undisclosed issue. Morez Johnson Jr. is another player being monitored with a lower-leg issue.

Meanwhile, the Rockets enter the matchup without any major new injury concerns reported ahead of the preseason opener, giving them a largely healthy group to work with.

Which Mavericks players are injured or questionable against the Rockets?

The Mavs have several players to monitor ahead of their preseason matchup with the Rockets. Kyrie Irving is available without restrictions as he continues his return from the torn left ACL that sidelined him for the 2025-26 season. Irving himself confirmed at Dallas’ Media Day that he had no health restrictions going forward.

Dereck Lively II remains sidelined while recovering from his right foot injury. ESPN previously reported that Lively had yet to progress to running during his rehabilitation, while NBA.com noted that he was gradually working his way back into basketball activities.

Santi Aldama is also dealing with a knee issue after undergoing right arthroscopic knee surgery. NBA.com reported that his availability for training camp was still being determined during Media Day.

Morez Johnson Jr. is another player Dallas has been monitoring ahead of its preseason opener. His availability, along with Aldama’s, was a question heading into the team’s trip to Macao.

With Lively and potentially Aldama unavailable, Dallas could have fewer frontcourt options against Houston. Irving’s return, however, gives the Mavericks an important boost in the backcourt as they begin their preseason schedule.

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Which Rockets players are injured or questionable against the Mavericks?

The Rockets head into their preseason opener with several key players returning from previous injuries. Fred VanVleet has been fully cleared and is participating in five-on-five practices after recovering from a torn right ACL and meniscus. However, head coach Ime Udoka indicated that VanVleet’s workload will be managed early in the season as he continues to regain his rhythm.

Steven Adams is also back after missing the second half of last season because of a serious ankle injury that required surgery. His return gives Houston another experienced frontcourt option alongside Alperen Şengün.

Beyond those returning veterans, the Rockets do not have any major injury concerns highlighted in the latest preseason coverage. With VanVleet and Adams back in the mix, Houston can begin preseason with much of its core available as it prepares for the Mavericks matchup.

What are the expected starting lineups for Mavericks vs. Rockets?

The Houston Rockets are expected to feature a strong starting group led by Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Şengün. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks are dealing with frontcourt uncertainty ahead of the preseason matchup, with Dereck Lively II sidelined.

Daniel Gafford could take on a larger role at center, while P.J. Washington provides additional size and versatility in the frontcourt. Dallas will look to its available perimeter players and revamped rotation to match Houston’s established core.