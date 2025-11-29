Heat vs Pistons Injury Report (Nov. 29): Are Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins Playing Tonight?

A red-hot streak meets a cooling one in a key Eastern Conference matchup. The Miami Heat bring a six-game win streak into their meeting with the Detroit Pistons, who are looking to bounce back after their own strong run ended. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET at Kaseya Center, airing on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Detroit. It’s a battle between the 15-4 conference-leading Pistons and the 13-6 Heat.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Heat Injury Report: Are Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins playing tonight?

The Miami Heat have several players on the injury report, but are largely expected to be near full strength.

ADVERTISEMENT

Norman Powell is listed as probable for Saturday’s contest as he manages a groin strain. Andrew Wiggins is also probable as he deals with a hip strain.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is considered questionable for the game against Detroit. He missed the team’s practice on Friday with a groin strain. Jaquez has played in every game this season and is a key contributor off the bench, averaging 16.2 points and 6.3 rebounds.

Imago Mar 8, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The team remains without guard Terry Rozier. The NBA placed him on immediate leave from the team back on October 23 following a legal probe. His absence continues to be felt in the backcourt rotation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyler Herro, who recently returned from ankle surgery, is not on the injury report. His reintegration alongside Powell is a key storyline for the Heat’s evolving offensive dynamics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Pistons Injury Report: Are Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren playing tonight?

The Detroit Pistons enter this matchup with a relatively clean bill of health concerning their star players. Cade Cunningham is expected to suit up tonight, but Jalen Duren is listed on the injury report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cunningham is coming off a massive performance despite the team’s recent loss. He recorded 39 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists in the game against Orlando. He acknowledged the team’s need to execute better down the stretch.

“Coach said it a thousand times, get the ball moving,” Cunningham said. “I think there’s a lot of different reasons why maybe that happened, but we just didn’t execute the game plan.”

The Pistons are playing the second night of a back-to-back set after falling to the Orlando Magic at home on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted Starting Line-Ups: Heat vs Pistons

The predicted starting lineups for Saturday’s game are as follows.

Davion Mitchell (Guard) Cade Cunningham (Guard) Tyler Herro (Guard) Duncan Robinson (Guard) Norman Powell (Forward) Ausar Thompson (Forward) Andrew Wiggins (Forward) Tobias Harris (Forward) Bam Adebayo (Center) Isaiah Stewart (Center)

This game is a test of momentum between two of the East’s top teams. The Heat are riding high with their longest win streak of the season, whereas the Pistons are determined to stop a two-game slide and prove their early success is no fluke. The result could have early implications for the conference standings.