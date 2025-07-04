Miami Insider Shares Roster Update After Damian Lillard Linked to Heat

What if the biggest move of the summer isn’t about where Damian Lillard wants to go, but where he can go? According to Chris Haynes, Dame is open to signing with a team this offseason “under the right terms and conditions,” and yes, he’s already drawing plenty of interest. But this isn’t a rush job. He’s still rehabbing. He’s still watching. And he’s waiting for the right situation to line up. Naturally, that’s got Heat Twitter lighting up like it’s playoff season all over again. But here’s the crunch.

As Miami Heat reporter Anthony Chiang pointed out, the roster’s currently full. As in, 15 contracts signed and sealed full. If the Heat want to sneak in a Dame deal, they’ll either need to waive someone with a guaranteed salary, or get creative via trade. And while that sounds minor, it’s not.

It’s the kind of detail that turns “buzz” into front-office spreadsheets. Still, when it comes to Lillard, you never really count anything out. He’s calm, calculated, and if the fit is right? Well, Pat Riley might just have one more chess move in him. What happens next, though? Come back here to find out!

