brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NBA

Micah Parsons’ 6-Word Message for Luka Doncic Bites Back as Dallas Mourns Another Blockbuster Exit

ByVaibhavi Malhotra

Aug 29, 2025 | 12:55 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

What’s tougher than being a Dallas sports fan right now? Honestly, not much. Within the span of eight months, the city has waved goodbye to two cornerstones it never thought it would lose. Luka Doncic and Micah Parsons. That’s not heartbreak. That’s devastation. The Cowboys stunned the NFL on Thursday by flipping Parsons to the Green Bay Packers for two first-round picks and veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

For most franchises, it would be the deal of the decade. In Dallas? Just another gut punch after Doncic was shipped out earlier this year. The sting is sharper because Parsons wasn’t supposed to be available. A 26-year-old generational edge rusher who’s already matched Reggie White’s record of four straight 12-sack seasons? That’s the type of player you build statues for, not trade away. And yet, here we are. The irony, though?

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Back when Doncic was dealt, Parsons tweeted out a six-word reaction: “Yoo wtf going on in Dallas?” Six months later, those same words are being hurled right back at him. Fans wasted no time piling on, with even Brett Siegel writing: “First Luka Doncic, and now Micah Parsons… Dallas sports are in shambles.” And shambles may just be putting it lightly. Stay tuned, this is only getting messier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

(This is a developing story…)

ADVERTISEMENT

Is trading Micah Parsons the biggest mistake in Dallas sports history, or a smart move?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved