Michael Jordan’s Ex-Teammate Sends Clear Message About Yuki Kawamura amid Bulls’ $30M Decision

If the NBA Summer League were a stage play, Yuki Kawamura just stole the show, rewrote the script, and took a bow before the last act even started. The 5-foot-8 Japanese point guard is setting the court on fire with the kind of magic that makes seasoned scouts double-check their notes. What’s going on in Vegas right now? Let’s just say, there’s a Yuki-sized wrinkle in the Bulls’ blueprint. And yes, the audience is rising to its feet.

Kawamura didn’t arrive in Las Vegas with flashy headlines or first-round expectations. But what he lacked in pregame buzz, he’s more than made up for with poise, pace, and pure playmaking. In Bulls’ latest 105-92 win against the Utah Jazz, he scored 20 points, 10 assists, 6-11 from the floor, and 6-9 from downtown while commanding the Bulls’ offense with the calm of a seasoned vet. And if you watch closely, along with making plays, he’s also making teammates better. Even Michael Jordan’s former teammate Stacey King took notice.

King, the Bulls’ commentator, retweeted a clip of Kawamura post-game and went all in. “Absolutely love @KawamuraYuki. I see why Ja Morant loved this kid! Trust me this kid will be a NBA player whether it’s with the Bulls or another team! What he’s doing is no fluke he’s LEGIT!” King raved. And he didn’t stop there, because, why would he?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“His toughness, court vision and his instincts to always be in the right place to make some kind of play that results in winning basketball is obvious when you watch him play! The Yuki era is upon us…are you ready!!!” You hear that, people? That’s not just a glowing endorsement. It’s an obvious message that Yuki Kawamura belongs. To the Chicago Bulls, as he did with the Memphis Grizzlies.

AD

That’s been the sentiment around Summer League as fans and media alike react to his confidence, tempo, and an uncanny ability to find seams in the defense that don’t appear to exist. And while he’s not fluent in English yet, that hasn’t stopped Kawamura from being vocal, even getting help from Ja Morant.

He once said, “Ja Morant is like my big brother… he teaches me basketball skills and English. Well, sometimes he teaches me bad slang.” Oh, the brotherhood in the NBA world! Every time he addresses the media, he wins more fans. His charm? Off the charts. And then there’s the elephant not in the room: Josh Giddey.

Bulls have a tough choice: $30 million or Yuki Kawamura

While Kawamura’s been leading the charge on the floor, Giddey hasn’t even been spotted courtside. According to Jake Fischer, Giddey and his camp are eyeing a $30 million annual contract. The Bulls, reportedly, are more comfortable offering something closer to $20 million. And here’s the most twisted plot of them all: Giddey’s been in Vegas the whole time. He just hasn’t shown up to support the squad. But that absence doesn’t go unnoticed. And well, maybe he was trying to send a message?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Yuki Kawamura JPN, SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 – Basketball : FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Classification 17-32 Group O match between Japan – Cape Verde at Okinawa Arena, Okinawa, Japan. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN 227962699

It’s not a perfect apples-to-apples comparison. Giddey is a young, proven NBA starter. Kawamura is still fighting for a full-time NBA roster spot. But when you’ve got one guy playing his heart out for a contract and another staying MIA while seeking $30 million a year? It does send a message.

Kawamura, on the other hand, is doing everything right. He’s been praised for his professionalism, work ethic, and leadership — all things the Bulls front office reportedly values. It doesn’t hurt that he’s becoming a fan favorite in record time. Yuki even thanked ex-teammate and newfound brother Morant, reposting Morant’s story saying, “Thank you Ja 🙏 see you soon in Tokyo 🇯🇵.” But wait, what happens if the Bulls pass on him?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Could he wind up back there with the Grizzlies instead? Doesn’t seem very possible with Jaren Jackson Jr.’s five-year extension and Yuki officially saying goodbye on Instagram, now does it? One way or another, Kawamura is looking less like a summer sideshow and more like a real investment. For now, there’s no official word from the Bulls front office on Kawamura’s long-term status.

But don’t be surprised if a two-way or full roster spot finds its way into the conversation by the end of Summer League. He’s got the tape. He’s got the intangibles. And more importantly, he’s got the city watching. Because let’s be fair, Kawamura might be 5’8 in sneakers, but his game is larger than life. And Vegas? Vegas loves a good underdog.