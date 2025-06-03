Suns’ Latest Trade Stance on Kevin Durant Raises Concerns for Knicks Amid $156 Million News

You know that weird tension that hits right before a big offseason move drops? Yeah, that feeling’s back; and this time, it’s got both Phoenix and New York sweating bullets. The Suns, stuck between a rock and a crater after another playoff flameout, seem to be shifting their cards in a direction no one fully expected. And while Arizona’s front office is trying to play it cool, something tells us they’re way deeper into desperation mode than they’re letting on.

Over in New York? It’s calm on the surface. But Knicks fans can smell the smoke. There’s chatter bubbling under the surface; fueled by contract pressure, roster logjams, and one very familiar face hanging out there in the NBA trade ether. Oh, and it all ties back to a player that both fanbases have strong, very different feelings about. The latest twist? Well, let’s just say it might drag Kevin Durant and Mikal Bridges into the exact same storyline again.

According to Evan Sidery on X, via a report from The Athletic’s Kelly Iko, the Phoenix Suns are aggressively pursuing their draft picks back from the Houston Rockets; and yes, those trade talks involve Kevin Durant. Specifically, the Suns are eyeing the No. 10 overall pick, and Houston is open to dealing. Meanwhile, on the Knicks’ side, Mikal Bridges has become eligible for a four-year, $156 million extension. Unless he takes a discount (which, let’s be real, why would he?), the Knicks may look to move him… possibly right back to Phoenix for KD. Yep. The idea of a Bridges-for-Durant deal has started gaining steam. Again. Cue the dramatic piano.

Now if that sounds wild, that’s because it is. Durant’s trade value has dipped; thanks to age (36), injuries, and an increasingly obvious need for Phoenix to retool. The Suns are no longer the juggernaut they thought they’d be. And with no real control over their own draft future; Houston owns their picks; Phoenix is lowkey begging to get back some leverage. That’s why they’re calling the Rockets. According to Iko, the Suns have “gradually lowered their asking price” for Durant. On the flip side, the Knicks are facing a crossroads with Bridges. $156 million is a massive commitment.

And if New York feels KD gives them a better shot at title contention now? Don’t be shocked if they try to flip the script and reunite Durant with Jalen Brunson instead. Either way, both franchises are stuck in some uncomfortable conversations. One’s fighting to stay relevant. The other? Trying not to panic.

But let’s be honest: if Phoenix is truly dangling Durant for a shot at pick No. 10, that says a lot. First off, Durant’s value on the market isn’t what it used to be; teams are wary of his durability and fit. The Rockets, despite being on the rise with a 52-win season, aren’t exactly sprinting toward that trade. Houston has the leverage. They’ve got the youth, they’ve got cap flexibility, and they’ve got that pick. Phoenix? Not so much. And the Knicks? Well, they’re entering deep-water territory. They’re coming off a solid season, but if Bridges demands full max money and they hesitate, they risk losing their culture piece; or overpaying. Either way, someone’s taking a hit.

So here’s the million-dollar (or $156 million) question: is KD actually worth the gamble? And if you’re the Knicks, do you sacrifice Bridges; your gritty, do-it-all wing; for an aging superstar with miles on his legs? Flip the coin, and Phoenix has their own dilemma. Are they ready to blow it up and build from scratch? That No. 10 pick says yes. The Durant phone calls say yes. But it’s not that simple. Not when you gave up everything to create that Big 3.

And yet… maybe all this noise isn’t just about titles or trades. Maybe it’s about something deeper. A different kind of legacy.

Here is how Kevin Durant can fix things in Oklahoma, according to Kendrick Perkins

We’ve heard every KD legacy debate by now. He is not a real No. 1. He joined a 73-win team. He’s a top-10 talent with no home. Harsh? Maybe. But there’s a sting to it that even his biggest fans can’t ignore. The truth? Kevin Durant’s résumé is stacked. 2x champ. 2x Finals MVP. League MVP. But unlike Le-Bron’s Cleveland or Kobe’s L.A., there’s no place KD truly owns. No fanbase that stands by him through thick and thin. Even LeBron, after bouncing around, still has Ohio in his corner. KD? He is still searching.

via Imago Feb 23, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) gestures to the referee for a foul call against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

And that’s where Kendrick Perkins; his former teammate, dropped the most real take of the year. The only thing that I wish KD would do is put his d** pride aside… and just make it right with that fan base and Sam Presti.* It’s not about basketball anymore. It’s not even about rings. Perks saying Durant needs to go back; not to win; but to heal. To make peace with the Oklahoma City Thunder fans who once screamed his name like a battle cry. The ones who felt blindsided when he dipped for the Bay. The ones who never got closure.

Sound familiar? Yeah, because we’ve seen this movie before. LeBron in 2010? The Decision? Miami? He was the villain. But then 2014 happened. He came home. Brought a title to Cleveland. And just like that; he was forgiven. That is what Perks was pointing at. KD doesn’t need another ring to fix things. He needs to look OKC in the eye and just be real. Admit the hurt. Show some heart. Even if it’s messy.

Look, we don’t know if KDs are wired for that. Dude’s got pride. He’s layered. But time heals. The Thunder are a fun, exciting squad again. A reunion; even a symbolic one; could change the narrative around him forever. Imagine the ovation. The tears. The closure. KD might never be the Thunder’s savior again, but he could still be their son. And in the end, that might be worth more than another banner.